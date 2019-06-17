Exams discriminate against deaf, blind pupils

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The current national examinations system blocks blind, deaf and dumb students from enrolling in universities and colleges.

Daniel Randa, the Principal for Sikri Technical Institute for the Blind and Deaf based in Homa Bay county, says many examiners affiliated to the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) and others in colleges and universities do not understand the challenges these students face and end up failing them unfairly.

Randa says academic policies ignore special-needs students and in the long run, they fail in theory papers but excel in practical assessments. “Knec does not invite tutors with special needs training to mark such exams. The pupils fail because of language dynamics. Why is it that in Kenya Sign Language, they score straight As while in others they score D and E grades?” he says.

Beyond secondary school, Randa says, the special-needs candidates do not sit Knec exams. “Universities admit them but given the challenges they face, they score low marks because examiners do not understand their systems,” says Randa.

Sikri is a special needs Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution which offers a wide range of technical courses to people living with disabilities — hearing and visual impairement, the intellectually challenged and multiple disabilities.

Randa called on the government to call for a panel of special trainers to identify and develop a curriculum to accommodate unique disabilities right from primary to college level. “The curriculum should have 75 per cent of their exams as practical assessments.Those of us handling students with special needs want a situation where the government and Knec fully accommodate them,” he says.

Knec has said it will look into the situation to avoid giving students with special needs too much pressure to pass exams, adding that they also require a language that allows them to comfortably sit for their exams. “There is need to give the students post-secondary training and assessment to accommodate students with impairements as opposed to blocking them,” says Dr Mercy Karogo, acting CEO Knec.