Drawn to cartooning – meet Stanislaus Olonde aka Stano

Stanislaus Olonde aka Stano started doodling cartoons at an early age; six. As a teen, fate thrust the care of his two siblings in his hands after the death of his single mother. His nimble fingers became the family’s lifeline and also saw him through school. The self-taught artiste talks of his tough journey to an award-winning cartoonist

Grace Angela @Grace_angelar

In the heart of Nairobi, little Stanislaus Olonde who was six years old then, would wait eagerly for his mother to come home with newspapers. He would admire pictures and cartoons and would doodle small drawings on a blank piece of paper. His talent attracted upper primary teachers at Kandeng’wa Primary School, Kiambu where he was studying.

They would bring him charts where he would draw for them class diagrams. Little did he know that this would spark his curiosity and interest in drawing and become his professional career and later hoist him to the pedestal of an award-winning cartoonist.

Stanislaus, whose pen name is Stano, chose to follow his dream while in Class Six, when he volunteered to draw for defunct Vijana Magazine, which was published by Red Cross.

“When I was in Class Six, I got a chance to draw for the Vijana Magazine as a volunteer until Class Eight,” says Stano, adding that he did it as a hobby.

However, he began to draw professionally in 1993 while in Form Two, at Uthiru High School and his first commercial piece appeared in the People Weekly newspaper. But as fate would have it, this became one of the most trying times in his life. Stano who comes from a single-parent family had to grapple with the pain of losing his mother.

And suddenly, he became the big brother and parent to his two siblings: He had to fend for them and himself. His mother worked for the Kenya Agricultural Research Institute (Kari) now renamed Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) and the family lived in a government house. After the death of his mother, Stano and his siblings had to move out of Kari staff quarters, to Eastleigh, Nairobi.

“I had to rely on art not only to take care of my siblings, but to also pay my school fees and rent. I had to juggle between school work, waking up early, to do my job as a cartoonist and retiring to bed in the wee hours of the night,” the 44-year-old recalls.

As much as it was tough for him, Stano chose to keep hope alive in his quest to become a renowned cartoonist. Luckily, his art teacher lobbied for him to stay in school because of the great potential he showed as a budding cartoonist.

He later moved from the People Weekly to Daily Nation after completing his secondary education. His working experience was quite a daunting task as most of the times he was just paid peanuts for his cartoons. “You know at that time I was more interested in getting experience. So you would find that the opposition at that time would use me to make drawings that would hit at the Moi Regime for their own gain,” he says.

Surprisingly, as harsh as it was, he never fell foul of a thin-skinned regime for his cartoons that were harshly critical of Moi and Kanu.

Unlike now, he had to work manually using pencil work and water colour painting, which was time-consuming and exhausting.

Controversial

He recalls his most controversial piece that saw the owners of the publication he worked for face a lawsuit. “I did one cartoon in the People Weekly of the late Nicholas Biwott holding a smoking gun. At that time, there were rumours and allegations of killings linked to him. I was afraid I would be harmed, but got away with it,” Stano says.

His hard work and effort paid off when he moved to Uganda in 2007 where he landed a job at Daily Monitor newspaper.

He stunned everyone during a competition when he beat other established artists because of his ability to use both hands in drawing.

“Drawing can be tiresome and during that competition, I noticed that other artists would stop to rest. That is when I chose to use both hands to finish ahead of them,” he adds.

While still in Uganda, Stano fell in love with motorsport, which made him venture into being a rally driver for four years before he moved to work in Rwanda in 2011. “Being an editorial cartoonist in Kenya and Uganda was not difficult like in Rwanda. The rule set in their government newspaper called New Times states that there is no way you can draw the president no matter what,” he reveals.

And because East or West home is best, he decided to come back to Kenya in 2014 where he came up with an outstanding piece that addressed several topics such as, corruption and topical issues . The drawing made him grab the Media Council of Kenya Artist of the Year Award.

He is happy that his two siblings stood on their feet and can now take care of themselves. One followed in his footsteps and is a freelance cartoonist who works mostly with publishers. The other one is into business.