Dolphin Watching in Watamu

By Harriet James

Watamu, whose derivative ‘tamu’ means sweet, is a quaint, picturesque town on Kenya’s southern coast. It has a more relaxed tempo than other coastal towns, which is why my friends and I were curious to uncover its wonders and discover what lies beneath its shimmering surface. First on our list was a dolphin-watching expedition at the Watamu Marine National Park that our gracious guide Hammar of the Kiboko Nyumba Villas helped organize. Established in 1968, the Watamu Marine National park is one of the first marine parks in the country. It has over 150 species of hard and soft coral that offer sustenance to over 500 species of fish including humpback whales, sharks, manta rays and dolphins.

Dolphins are fascinating intelligent and playful creatures. They range in size from 1.7 meters and weigh up to 50 kg with male dolphins being typically larger than females. They have highly developed hearing adapted to both water and air, which means that they can survive on their auditory senses if they became blind. They feed on smaller fish and prefer warm climates like Watamu

Our boat was called the ‘Hakuna Matata’ and was waiting alongside other four boats at the buoy. The other boats were filled with eager tourists from diverse parts of the world. They were anxious to start the expedition and while they muttered amongst themselves, I adjusted and set my camera settings – I did not want to miss a thing.

Soon, we sped off and you could almost taste the excitement. I was sat next to a couple accompanied by their kids. The children, 8 and 4, asked questions incessantly while the couple took as many photos of their surroundings as they could. Also on board was a newly-wed Italian couple who were gushingly in love and in Watamu to enjoy their honeymoon.

We were all in high spirits and our Captain, a local named Yuri led us in song.

“Jambo, jambo bwana, habari gani, mzuri sana…” we chorused merrily.

Yuri, we later learnt was an Italian name he had adopted to blend in with Italian tourists that flock Watamu to enjoy the tropical tranquility. His baptismal name was Dickson Loval and he had taught himself Italian through reading and talking with the guests. His amiability and devotion were admirable and reflected the hospitality and ingenuity of Watamu people.

We had been sailing for sometime and were surrounded by the sea on all sides when someone spotted the dolphins and yelled excitedly, pointing us towards them. I immediately switched on my camera and began taking pictures, following indications from my friends. The boats surrounded the dolphins and startled, they disappeared underwater. We tried to remain quiet so as not to scare them but it was almost impossible. Every time one jumped out of the water then back in, we were so thrilled we could barely contain the emotion.

We jostled for vantage to observe and follow the movement of these graceful creatures, becoming ever more entranced. We studied them for about 2 hours then went snorkeling. I am not good on water, especially since I can’t swim but my friend who is an excellent swimmer gently urged me to go in.

I was terrified but taking inspiration from the dolphins, I adopted a spirit of play and decided to have a good time. Safely strapped in, I took the plunge and dived into the ocean. All around, everyone applauded.