Desperate farmers innovate ways to fight destructive pest

Small-scale farmers across the country are tipping each other on how to control the destructive fall army worm.

Edward Kimuthu, a leader of Murang’a Agricultural Stakeholder’s Forum, said last year that most farmers are often caught unawares by the pathogen. “We lack funds to buy chemicals to fight the pests and often there is no information on chemicals to spray to eliminate the worms,” he said.

Kimuthu said some innovative farmers in the county were using organic ways to combat the pest. The farmers use raw tobacco powder, mixed with ash and water to attack the worms. “The concoction, when applied at the right time, has proved effective killing the worms and rescued the crop from the aggressive enemy,” he said.

Equally innovative is Fridah Kavetsa from Vihiga county. The farmer prepares a mixture of ash and chilly powder, which she sprinkles on the maize funnel. After several applications, Kavetsa noticed the pest had disappeared and other farmers in her village followed suit and are now using the mixture, with good results.

Agricultural officers confirm the effectiveness of using ash and chilli powder to control the fall army worms in maize. The method is better than the use of chemicals in controlling pests.

Although, pesticides are mostly used to control the pest, the chemical also contaminate the environment and cause major health risks to humans, livestock and biodiversity especially the non-targeted organisms. Worse, some of the pesticides available in the market are not effective against the pest because they will kill the larvae and leave the eggs, which later hatch and continue damaging the maize. This is one reason why the pest is very difficult to control.

In Western Kenya, farmers say spraying crops with a mixture of water and sap or paste from a local herb also works to kill the fall army worm and other pests. The common flowerily plant, a popular feed for goats in many parts of the country, is called Tithonia diversifolia (tree marigold or amaua (Kisii), maruru (Kikuyu), maua (Luhya), maua Akech (Luo) and ilaa (Kamba).

Other methods of control include use of pheromone traps and hand- picking of adults and caterpillars, use of parasitoids, predators and natural enemies. Cultural control measures also used include management of broad leaf weeds and rapid disposal of crop residues after harvest.

The fall army worm is a heavy feeder that quickly destroys the maize crop. It can destroy an entire crop if it is not controlled on time. It can spread fast, flying over 30km in one night assisted by the wind. The fall army worm (Spodoptera frugiperda) derives the name from its’ feeding habits whereby they eat everything in an area until it is over and the entire “army” then moves to the next available food source.

Kenya is among five states within the East African regional bloc set to benefit from a Sh820.3 billion (seven million euros) European Commision -funded project to combat the spread of the dreaded fall army worm. Nairobi-based The International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (Icipe) is to oversee the management of the fall army worm in Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

The European Commission Directorate for International Cooperation and Development (Devco) is availing the funds to the research body in order to strengthen its financial capacity in the war against the fall army worm in the five countries.

Originally suspected to have entered the country from Uganda, the fall army worm was first reported in Western Kenya by farmers in March 2017. Immediately, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service and Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) confirmed the presence of the pest in Kenya.

The initial counties infested were Busia, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu and Nandi. By the end of last year fall army worm had affected more than 143,000 hectares of land in major maize and wheat-producing counties in Kenya.

Says the Head of Section Agriculture, Job Creation and Resilience Delegation of the European Union to Kenya Myra Bernardi: “This new initiative will enhance livelihoods, resilience and food and nutritional security of smallholder maize growers in eastern Africa through better preparedness and eco-friendly management of the fall army worm specifically, and invasive species in general.”