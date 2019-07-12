Dance floor gone, Swallows bereft of antics

Last week I narrated to you how the boss is going spare over the lodging business, to the point of contemplating demolishing the ‘fun’ rooms should the strange noises emanating from them not cease soon. But that’s a stale story now. The old man is losing the plot if not his mind, because most of the business decisions he is making border on absurdity.

Now, the former shylock turned bar entrepreneur has a bone to pick with young ladies who have invaded Swallows after the renovations, accusing them of not spending money as vigorously as they shake their bodies on the dance floor!

“These slay queens or whatever they are called are a threat to my income,” he declared last Friday, his piercing eyes profiling a group of women gyrating on the dance floor. “Look, they are here not to drink, socialise or promote my rooms upstairs, but just to dance and dance until cows come home!”

While the big man’s observations are correct, I warned him not to interfere with the dance hall queens as they are the bread and butter of any bar. “They are the reason we have this club fully packed. Actually, they are men’s magnet,” I emphasized.

He snapped; “Bull****! We do not pay your hefty (I knew he used this word sarcastically) salaries by these girls dancing! You salivate by what you see on the dance floor, but my salivation is when I see my beer crates empty.”

“Sir,” I objected. “There is nothing you can do to stop the music or the young souls from enjoying it. People go where there is good music and a comfortable, adequate dance floor. If you kill these two, this place will be dead.”

“You will be dead before this club dies,” he shouted at me. “Do not get it twisted! We run a bar and not a dance hall club!” he scoffed. “I will have a solution to this madness tomorrow morning.”

Come Saturday, the elaborately constructed dance floor was no more, as the boss had abolished it, taking with it the fun and memories…