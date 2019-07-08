Crime robbed us of a promising football career

They were talented footballers, but a clash with the law saw them confined at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison for life. Now they can only watch Africa Cup of Nations from the correctional facility. Such is the story of, among others, midfielder Tedium ‘Teddy’ Rogers and a young prolific forward Eric ‘Spring’ Salim

Amos Abuga @PeopleDailyKe

Just like he has heard prison warders shout kaba (squat) for the past 19 years, Tedium ‘Teddy’ Rodgers can, with a snap of a finger, pick talented footballers from block A to G of Kamiti Maximum Prison who can easily make two complete football teams. This is without going to the Isolation, Terror and VIP wing.

There is Byron Robert Otieno, a former Kenya Premier League (KPL) striker and Eric ‘Spring’ Salim, another prolific young forward. They are both serving life sentences. These are footballers who could have solved Frenchman Sebastian Migne’s dilemma in attack in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Hotbed of talent

While not in any way disputing the Kenyan team that was recently sent home after they failed to make it to last 16, the inmates believe had they been free, just maybe the head coach could have been faced by a selection dilemma. But now they can only watch the game from the correctional facility.

“In Kamiti, we have extremely talented footballers, some who have played in the KPL and some who were in youth academies before they found themselves on the wrong side of the law. We jokingly say prison is the hotbed of talent,” says Teddy.

Having played in the same team as current KPL CEO Jack Oguda, former national team head coach Francis Kimanzi and another top coach Salim Ali to name but a few, Teddy mulls that his carelessness never allowed him to reach full potential.

He was at the climax of his football career playing for former KPL champions Mathare United, when he was arrested and later handed a death sentence. His identity has since changed to mere numericals, 22/04, and may just remain that for the rest of his life. He has Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki to thank for having commuted his death sentence to a life sentence in 2009. But the 43-year-old is hopeful he will one day walk out of the dreaded prison walls.

But where did he go wrong? The urge to make an extra quick buck for a budding 20 something is what brought Teddy to his current predicament. Had he been contented with what he was earning from his club, then maybe the end game could have been different.

“I was weak and vulnerable, therefore, when I picked a knee injury, friends introduced me to a side hustle that was to keep me going until I got back on my feet. I had a young family, my wife and a child and my mum depended on me. The job was crime—I wish I never took up their offer,” he recalls.

Long hand of the law

There were a couple of ‘successful jobs, but then again there is karma. “I was nabbed during an attempted robbery that went wrong on Nairobi’s Thika Road in early 2001. Together with my two accomplices, we were arrested fleeing a crime scene with stolen goods, leading to a trial that lasted close to seven years, he recalls.

His mentors and accomplices in crime were freed after spending only seven years in remand while he was convicted and sentenced to death. While he has since learnt to live with it, he believes the justice system in the country tends to curve towards the haves.

As a firstborn son, he regrets that his actions might have contributed to early deaths of his father, two sisters, his wife all who died after his conviction and subsequent sentence. Not being there for their final send-off hurts to date. Being an absentee parent to his now 25-year-old son is arguably the biggest regret for the former midfielder.

“I am lucky to be alive today. Many of my former footballers died by the bullet back then, some couldn’t stand life in prison and for a reason or another are not with us today. I live to fight knowing one day I might walk out of prison a free man,” says the recently-turned grandfather.

“I want to help raise my grandson, to try and compensate the time I lost with my son. I know it’s not even comparable, but for me it’s still a win,” says a remorseful Teddy.

During Teddy’s stint at Kamiti, former KPL winning coach Ezekiel Akwana, former Tusker FC forward Shem Nyaberi and Thika United’s player Paul Ochieng have been some of his colleagues at the facility for varying durations.

While his team Alaska might have not been among the top teams in the just-concluded first edition of the seven aside Inmates Premier League, Teddy’s colleague in prison, Spring, was the running away winner of the Golden Boot Award after scoring 70 goals from 24 rounds of matches played in a murram and gravel surface.

Flashy lifestyle

“Naivety and ignorance caused me a promising career,” recalls a former star at Musa Otieno Foundation Academy. “I was a minor when I was lured into crime by bad company. I wish I never took that route,” adds the former Ofafa Jericho Secondary School student in Nairobi.

Spring was condemned to death in 2019 while still a minor. Though his charges have since been reduced to life sentence, the 27-year-old is hopeful his case that has since been revisited will get a fair ruling.

“I was a minor who wanted things easy and flashy just like my friends and peers who later introduced me to their means of sustaining the high-end lifestyle,” recalls Spring who in 2007 had travelled to Norway for a football tournament.

He is relieved his case is being heard again. “I want them to know the 17-year-old of 10 years ago is no more. I lacked guidance, something that landed me in prison, hopefully I can be a living example of how drastically things can change,” Spring says.