Cool, until you look…

A fortnight back I talked about the ocular assault that is the 2011 Subaru Anesis. It is a decent car to drive mind you. With all the usual Subaru confidence palpable from behind the wheel, it is easy to forget what it looks like. However, if you happen to catch its reflection on the glass of a building, you will become disturbed. At least I did.

I fail to understand why nobody in the whole design and development chain stopped and thought, wait a minute, put together, what has almost zero aesthetic appeal.

Subaru either get design completely correct, as with the GC8 Impreza, the original Forrester and every Legacy, or horribly wrong as in the case of the aforementioned aesthetic abortion, or the thankfully departed Tribeca SUV. It is by no means the only carmaker to make a deliberately ugly car.

What Subaru did was take the fabulous Impreza hatchback and stick a hideously mismatched saloon rear end, so when you saw one approaching you smiled, but as the rear end came around, your eyes got confused. Mitsubishi did the same with the Lancer hatchback, only in reverse.

They took the conventional lancer saloon, which is a work of art from every angle and chopped off the back. It is as if one of those warlords who enjoy chopping off hands was hired to head the design department.

So, you see one approaching and think, ‘hey here’s a handsome car’, but then the rear comes round resembling a badly healed wound. Naturally, I was curious why anyone of sound mind and good eyesight might want one, so I took one out.

The Sportback was designed to give young stylish families a more practical car than the saloon and true to form, putting a stroller and other baby paraphernalia in the boot is a breeze through the opening. However, in actual capacity, it’s not that impressive at 344 litres, like the Golf.

Unlike the Golf, it also has a neat two-level boot floor. Leaving it down increases the boot capacity but provides a flat floor in its higher position when the rear seats are folded down. This expands capacity to 1,349 litres, making it easy to load long, heavy or large objects with extra storage underneath.

Unfortunately, the rest of the cabin is bland. Even the top-spec Evo doesn’t get much in terms of interior design, coming off a bit low budget. The door handles feel cheap, and the steering wheel is not reach adjustable. The cabin is undoubtedly neat, well laid out and of solid build quality, but the generous use of hard plastics and utter lack of finesse makes it feel dated.

Turn the key, engage the CVT gearbox and the 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine sends 140 horsepower and 177 Nm of torque to the front wheels. Acceleration takes 12 seconds to 100 from a standstill with the needle topping out at 180 kph. The steering is light and makes the whole car enjoyably fluid in Nairobi’s notorious traffic.

You will, however, be disappointed if you were expecting Evo-like driving dynamics, as a twisty road exposes its shortcomings. The feel simply disappears from the steering and you can feel the body lean into the corners. The ride quality leaves more to be desired, as does the road noise, which is audible even at 50kph.

You have to rev it hard to get a reasonable pace and when you do the engine noise invades the cabin. While some may find the swooping design appealing, the obstructive rear pillars cause significant visibility problems and can make reversing in confined spaces bothersome.

So, it is not particularly enjoyable to drive, but is more practical than its rivals and generously kitted as standard. But that’s not all because in 2009 it scored the maximum 5 stars in the stringent Euro NCAP crash tests. Performing well in adult occupant safety, and child and pedestrian safety.

Standard safety kit includes among other things, seven airbags, one of which is thoughtfully located underneath the steering column for your knees, ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution, electric anti-trapping windows and Isofix child seat mountings. It’s a Mitsubishi, which means it is reliable and while impotent, the CVT is efficient.

This, then, is a car for someone who wants something half as pretty, twice as practical as an Evo, and at least twice as bad to drive. Thankfully, at Sh1 million, it is over three times cheaper as well.