Controversies on Competency Based Curriculum confusing parents

Peter Ngila

Disagreements on the implementation of the new syllabus have left parents confused, including the leadership of the National Parents Association.

The association is one of the organisations that have been advocating for the implementation of the programme as opposed to the current 8-4-4 course of study. The Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) is expected to focus on learners’ talents and artistic capabilities in contrast to the 8-4-4, which focuses on academic excellence.

National Parents Association (NPA) chairman Nicholas Maiyo says more training to sensitise parents on the CBC is required. “Parents have been raising many questions on the new syllabus and we’re working on a manual with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) for sensitisation of parents. Once the manual is out, we will embark on parent training across the country,” he said.

Maiyo lauds CBC as having the potential to boost enrolment in lower primary school such as 100 per cent transition from Grade One to 12. He cites challenges experienced in 2016, where 32,000 high school students who scored ‘E’ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) couldn’t enrol in technical institutions. “We were earlier taken to a workshop by KICD, on the new curriculum, where NPA delegates were introduced to the syllabus,” Maiyo said.

Homework

However, much as NPA seems to push for the implementation of the programme, it appears leaders of the organisation do not know what is happening on the ground. This was exemplified recently during a press briefing at the KICD where officials of NPA gave contrasting reports.

While NPAs vice chairperson Sarah Kithinji suggested that parents are not fully aware of the new syllabus, Maiyo maintained that as an organisation, they support it as it would help learners explore their talents as well as being useful to academically-inclined learners. “We have challenges implementing the CBC, but we are working hard at bridging the gaps. We have come across the issue of learners doing homework on textbooks – which isn’t economical at all. Such a problem is limited to some schools,” Maiyo said.

He said that as parents, they want learners to have the best quality of education. “The key outcome of learners’ academic career is skills and competences for application in life,” he said.

Maiyo said children’s grades and certificates should not be mere accreditation or pieces of paper but accurate statements of their capabilities in the relevant areas. Education is about acquiring knowledge, not necessarily passing exams! This educational programme increases a child’s creativity and makes them knowledgeable, wise and productive citizens,” he added.

“I believe that upon its implementation, parents will be more intimately involved in the education of their children. I request parents and Kenyans in general to support it and help in its implementation,” said the NPA chairman.

Sensitisation lacking

While welcoming the curriculum review to shift from exam-oriented to critical thinking, a parent who did not wish to be quoted said there are lingering questions on why it is being enforced by the State without engaging parents and religious organisations. “My objection is cantered on pupils doing their homework on textbooks for the teacher to mark; books should be used by other pupils too,” he said.

The parent said CBC appears to be an opportunity for publishers to flood books in schools every year. “I find it too complex to children. How do I explain to my Grade One child the place value of three in 203? How will he or she draw and colour a zebra? In the 21st century, parents are working a24 hours to make ends meet but the syllabus makes it mandatory for parents to do homework with their kids. We are not ditching parenting roles, but tutors should do their work too,” he said.