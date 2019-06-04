Concern as rivers flood with antibiotics.

Kenya is one of the countries with streams full of antibiotics in a study unveiled in Helsinki last Week

Grace Wachira @yaa_grace

Antibiotics are known for their positive impact on the health of individuals across the world. However, a new report has revealed that these products find themselves in rivers, rising concerns over the kind of impact they will have on the environment and living things.

The study by the University of York found that concentration of antibiotics in some of the world’s rivers exceeds ‘safe’ levels by up to 300 times. The Antimicrobial (AMR) Industry Alliance places the safe levels range between 20-32,000 nanogram per litre.

Kenya was ranked among Bangladesh, Ghana, Pakistan and Nigeria with the most frequent ‘unsafe’ levels, while Austria was ranked the highest of the European sites monitored. In one of the sites monitored in the country, antibiotic concentration was found to be up to 100 times the recommended safe levels.

Antibiotics resistance

The revelation has caused concerns, especially with the increasing cases of antibiotics resistance in the world—something the World Health Organisation has raised awareness over and the United Nations indicated could cause the death of 10 million people by 2050. This came after researchers looked for 14 commonly used antibiotics in rivers in 72 countries across six continents and found that of all the sites monitored, antibiotics were at 65 per cent concentration.

“Antibiotics are the cornerstones of modern medicine, and resistance, is the ability of bacteria to protect themselves against the effects of an antibiotic and it happens by pumping it out of the bacterial cell or by producing molecules that can destroy the antibiotic,” Samuel Shanju, the former programme assistant, Ecumenical Pharmaceutical Network (EPN), says.

He adds in large bacterial populations there are often a few resistant bacteriia and using an antibiotic that the body has resisted will result in treatment failure.

“We have antibiotics in the environment from large-scale animal farms, use in aquaculture (fish) and wastewater from antibiotic manufacturing, hospitals and municipalities,” he adds.

Not limited to humans

According to the study, some of the popular antibiotics found in the rivers studied include Metronidazole, which is used to treat bacterial infections including skin and mouth infections; trimethoprim, used in treating urinary tract infections and found in 307 of the 711 site studied; and Ciproflaxacin, used to treat a number of bacterial infections and which was found to surpass the safe levels in 51 places.

Dr Robert Onsare from the Centre for Microbiology Research, Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) noted that there were emerging trends in the disribution and drivers of AMR in livestock in Kenya. “Resistance is mainly a consequence of selective pressure created by use,” he noted, adding that any kind of antimicrobial use can lead to the emergence of resistance and further promote the spread of resistant bacteria and resistant genes.

“AMR does not respect genetic characteristics, geographical or ecological borders,” he said in his research, Ecology and epidemiology of antimicrobial-resistant foodborne pathogens (E. coli, Salmonella spp and Campylobacter spp) in selected sites in five counties in Kenya: Investigating farmer knowledge and attitudes towards antimicrobial use and resistance and public health significance.

He added that the use of antimicrobials in food animals can lead to AMR in humans, especially since in industrial production, antibiotics are added to drinking water for prevention of disease as well as promotion of growth in animals.

Dr Onsare also noted that antibiotic use in domestic animals is not well documented, but massive use in intensive small holder and commercial farming systems. “There is antibiotic overuse in some settings, yet little or no access in others, especially rural and remote places,” he said.