Children still at risk despite protection efforts

Betty Muindi @PeopleDailyKE

On June 16, 1976, 20,000 South African children took to the streets of Soweto to protest the inferior quality of their education and to demand their right to be taught in their native languags as a medium of instruction. Their riots were met with police brutality and by the time the two-week protests ended hundreds of them were shot dead and more than a thousand injured.

What had began as a fight to change a retrogressive policy had evolved into a nationwide uprising against the apartheid regime.

To honour their courage and in memory of those killed, the Organisation of African Unity, now the African Union in 1991 established the Day of the African Child. The day also draws attention to the lives of African children today.

Plight of children

In Kenya, these commemorations are used to highlight the plight of children, taking count of the progress made in enabling the various children rights. In the past, we have highlighted the plight of orphans, homeless children and those who live on the streets, children under juvenile justice, girls victimised by harmful cultural practices and children with disabilities, among others.

A shocking report by Uwezo Kenya in 2015 revealed that nationally, two per cent of all Kenyan children aged 10 to 16 years have never seen the inside of a classroom, with negligible difference between boys and girls. There were more rural than urban children. Children from poor families were nine times more likely to belong to this category than children from non-poor families.

During celebrations to mark this day in West Pokot last week, the Principal Secretary in charge of State Department for Social Protection, Nelson Marwa in a statement said the government had developed the Children Bill 2018 as a deliberate effort that speaks to the rights and welfare of children.

In the speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Secretary, James Ntabo, Marwa pointed out that some of the challenges that children face in Kenya, included early and forced marriages, child pregnancies, harmful cultural practices like Female Genital Mutilation, child neglect, child abuse and child labour, among others.

Room for better

The Day of the African Child is an opportunity to raise awareness for the ongoing need to improve the education of children living across Africa. It’s a need that still very much exists today. Of the 57 million primary schoolage children currently out of school around the world, over half are from sub-Saharan Africa.

The day is also commemorated to remind adult stakeholders that children are change agents in their own right and, therefore, platforms must be created to allow them space to express their views and opinions.

The 2019 theme of the Day of the African child is ‘Leave no child behind for Africa’s development’.