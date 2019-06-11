Cheating husband’s letter to wife

Waithera Otieno @loveNlust 69

My dearest Wife,

Yes, I am cheating on you. I know that sometimes you suspect it. Perhaps you even know it. Sometimes I am glad that we do not fight about it, other times I wonder if your silence means that you don’t care.

Her name is Gladys. I must say that when I first met her, I didn’t know we would come this far. She drew me in. I have been seeing her for a couple of years. She is not the only one. Before that, there was Sylvia. I dumped Sylvia because she stopped meeting my needs.

She also got very demanding. Back to Gladys. I see her once or twice a week. I enjoy her company. She is sweet, she takes good care of herself and she makes me feel like a man. When I am with her, I come alive.

What does that mean, you might ask? Well, she has her own life goals and at the same time, she makes me feel like the most important person in the room. I do things with her that I used to do with you. And more.

Everyday, I come home to you, the wife of my youth. I feel guilty for sharing my goodies with another. Sometimes I want to stop. And then Gladys sends me a text that redirects all the blood from my brain. You see, I would never leave you for her.

And I don’t want to give her up voluntarily. Not now anyway. You are the mother of my children. You have worked hard to take care of the children and I. I see the dedication and the commitment in your eyes. You are my friend, my life partner. You are my nutritious food. Gladys is my candy.

Yours in love,

Conflicted Husband.