Chasing a wild budget at home.

I cannot remember the last time I walked into a supermarket and shopped for everything I need at the end of the month. Oh wait, I even stopped buying meat at the butcher’s next door! Why, you ask? Well, the cost of living in Nairobi has shot through the sky and we, in our course to be adaptable have discovered ways that help cut down costs if only to live another day.

See, to make it through a crowded budget, you need to either increase your source of income or cut down costs. If you can do both, then you may have cracked the next big thing. Bigger sliced bread. Here are some of the ways that have worked for me:

Food chama: I came across a chama that precisely targets stocking every member’s kitchen with food. On the list was essentials such as maize flour, wheat flour, cooking oil, bar soaps and the likes. For effectiveness, another member of the group buys the items and records the receipt for accountability.

Milling: Believe it or not, we have come to that point where visits to the local miller have increased. We then mix this extremely healthy, yet nearly unpalatable flour with a little processed flour, if only for delicate tummies.

Wholesale: Where we can, we shop in bulk from local wholesalers. This cuts down the, especially high costs of cereals, diapers, tissues, among others.

Soap, detergents and fabric softener: Learning to make soap not only allows me to enjoy my own consistency, I can make enough to last three times as long for the retail price of one.

Mitumba or new clothes: A friend opened my mind to, specifically understanding Gikomba. Through her, I found out the bale-opening days and the timelines of the early risers who enjoy the privilege of choosing their stock first.

Slaughterhouse: I know I’m not alone in stocking up meat. We go to slaughterhouses and get as much as our freezers can hold. With salary increments barely coming by, it’s prudent that you go an extra mile to fill in the gaps. At best, take up a side hustle, just like me and make more money.