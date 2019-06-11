Changing laws of the jungle one youth at a time

Seeing his friends being gunned down, killed by a mob or lives ruined by abuse of drugs, Omar Omondi aka Ohmz Law Montana had enough of it. The Mombasa-based rapper decided to change the narrative by educating young people through his music

Jasmine Atieno @sparkleMine

Born and raised in one of Kenya’s hotbeds of crime, Omar Omondi always wanted to change the narrative that all youths in Kisauni were criminals. This also prompted him to inspire and encourage the youth of Kisauni to stop crime and invest in a longer and more productive life as members of the community.

He grew up seeing youths almost automatically resort to drugs and crime to make a living and to provide for their families. “Innocent people have suffered at the hands of criminal gangs in Kisauni. I bore the brunt of it when my 18-year-old-cousin was cornered by a mob about two years ago and beaten up. He was falsely accused of being a member of the gangs.

He wasn’t, but we are raised in these streets…we were a family. I have lost so many friends. I have attended so many funerals of my friends. And honestly, this is what kept on nudging me to do something. I wanted these deaths to stop. I didn’t want to lose anybody else or bury a relative or friend because of drugs or violence,” says Montana.

A firstborn of four boys, he saw himself a born leader. “Many times I keep finding myself in a situation where I have to provide direction,” he says.

Turning point

However, as a child, the Mombasa-based rapper whose stage name is Ohmz Law Montana thought of being an engineer. But after completing his secondary school education in 2009 at Khamis Boys High School, he found himself in a mass communication class, which later catapulted him into music production.

His first song was Wakali Kwanza. “It was a song telling my story of challenges I was facing as a youth. Little did I know that a gang was going to rise and name itself Wakali Kwanza. The gang has terrorised residents of Mombasa, not just Kisauni my home area. Well, my song was banned, but this did not discourage me.

Instead, I reached out to the youth in the crime scenes and began to share the message of positivity with them. That drugs and gangs were not the only way to make it in life. There was another way— through talent,” says the 27-year-old rapper. However, not all saw the need to change for the better. Over the weekend, Dula alias Captian J Wakali Kwanza leader was gunned down.

Montana has gained popularity among the youth living in slums in of Mombasa, especially the areas of Kisauni, Majengo and Likoni, which has enabled him to interact and engage with them better through his projects such as Acha Gun Shika Mic and Vijana Inuka.

Nurturing talents

These initiatives have worked at educating and nurturing the youth’s talents to enable them create employment for themselves or get employment. They have further helped them explore their talents, rehabilitate the youths addicted to drugs such as weed, cocaine and heroin and most of all, provide health education and teach them about safe sex and prevention of unwanted pregnancies.

Financial support

He is also CEO of music label, 80100 Entertainment, which supports music talent in Mombasa county. The label not only records the music for the talented artistes free of charge, but also does video recording for them. It also creates platforms and events where they showcase their talents and sell their music in order to grow and push the positive energy in them.

One of the biggest challenges for the young rapper has been finding partners who can work with him or sponsor the youth, despite the fact that many recognise the positive impact his work is having within the community. This has meant that he has to put a better part of his income into changing the lives of the youth in Kisauni.

“I hope we can get the support of our county government. I have had great support from Coast women magazines, Reach Out Trust, a rehabilitation centre, Dream Achievers Youth Organisation (Dayo) Kisauni, among others,” he reveals.

Last year, the rapper won the Champions for Change (C4C) title, which was sponsored by the British High Commission, for helping prevent violence and crime in the society. The young rapper has also won awards such as Hip-hop Artiste of the Year at the Kenya Coast Music Awards. He was also nominated at the Nzumari Awards representing the Coast Slum Art in 2016.