Boost for CBC rollout as publishers donate books to Kisumu school

Noven Owiti

The rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) has received a major boost after publishers donated books worth more than Sh1 million to Manyatta Primary School in Kisumu county.

The publishers said the initiative seeks to enhance literacy levels especially among children from low- income families. The school was choosen as a beneficiary of the programme because of its high pupil population, which has put pressure on resources. The learning materials distributed included new curriculum textbooks and storybooks.

Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) chairman Lawrence Njagi said the donation was to supplement provision of learning materials by the government to facilitate smooth rollout of the new syllabus. Fifteen publishers participated as part of their corporate social responsibility.

“The idea is to help learners build a library where they can get supplementary materials for CBC, thus equipping them with range of skills and competencies to help propel them to securing a bright future,” Njagi said while donating the books.

He said publishers are keen to ensuring distribution of adequate textbooks necessary for CBC rollout, adding that they have enough textbooks ready for distribution to complement State supplies.

Oxford University Press East Africa General Manager John Mwazemba said the gift seeks to encourage the pupils to learn effectively under the new curriculum. In partnership with the Rotary Club, the publisher has donated 75,000 books to 503 schools in all 47 counties in the last two years.

“We believe education is the biggest equaliser in the society, hence this donation will go a long way in helping the learners realise their life-time dreams,” said Mwazemba.

The school head teacher George Ochieng’ lauded the initiative, saying it came as a reprieve to the institution which is grappling with a shortage of resources because of its large population of 3,000 pupils.

Ochieng’ said the majority of learners come from humble backgrounds, hence they needed such worthy support to improve their literacy skills. “The book donation has brought us a sigh of relief. Our school is overstretched leading to low student book ratio,” he said.