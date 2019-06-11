Baggage that burdens new relationship

Everyone has had difficulties to overcome, losses to cope with and heartbreak to heal. Some people move on easily and put these things down to learning experiences, but for others these difficulties become loads they carry around

Wambui Virginia @kuivirge

Esther Waitura was a vulnerable woman. She came from a dysfunctional family. For a long time she was angry— angry with everything; her childhood, her parents and her past. What she didn’t know is that this emotional baggage from her past would affect her dating life.

“I kept attracting the wrong men. They took advantage of my vulnerability and sometimes they were abusive emotionally. In one instance, it got physical. I would always get angry after a break-up and I would carry it to my next relationship,” she says. “Counselling made me realise how angry I was with my upbringing and that had affected my relationships,” she says.

You see, everyone carries some baggage from the past. Emotional baggage or emotional backpacks are used to describe all of the unresolved emotional issues; traumas and stresses from the past (and present) that occupy your mind and even body. It could be something such as unresolved feelings for an ex, unreasonable distrust, painful memories, and insecurities, among others. Some kinds of baggage might not be that big of a deal, but others are a deal breaker.

Huge influence

For Micah Kimaru it was a deal breaker. He had always been a cheater. He had been in relationships before, but didn’t last long. But when he wanted to settle down, he couldn’t, as no woman took him seriously.

His social sites would have a lot of women who seemed to be free with him. Micah agrees that he often responded to women with no intentions of being with them, and he didn’t think flirting was a big deal. Seeing the damage this was doing to him, he decided to stop the behaviour.

A lot of studies have shown that our past experiences have a huge influence on the types of people we are attracted to, and also on how we think and act in our present relationships. In order to not let those painful memories influence your present and affect your well being, you need to deal with emotional baggage, so it doesn’t define you.

The aftermath of a break-up is often painful, and the scars from an emotionally impoverished childhood can take years to overcome, says relationship expert, Chris Hart. But people stay in these baggage-ridden relationships and remain frustrated all in the name of love.

The question you need to ask is, is love enough to overcome those challenges? “One of the most effective strategies for dealing with baggage I have used with clients is to simply make a pro/con list. Writing things down, can provide much-needed clarity.

The positive might be things such as the person is a good provider, reliable, and fun to be around. The negatives could be they have a temper, workaholic, and infidelity and so on. If the con list is way longer than the pro list, then it’s time to do some serious soul-searching and if they are critical issues, consider calling it quits.

Own your baggage

For those with emotional baggage, the first thing to do is identify your issues. “You can’t deal with something if you don’t know what that thing is. Just think about your childhood and your other significant relationships throughout your entire life and try to figure out if certain things hurt you, traumatised you or left you with different wounds and scars,” says relationship coach Beatrice Njoroge.

The next step is identifying your triggers. If for instance your ex cheated on you, your triggers would be, your current love coming home late, or speaking or chatting on phone for a long time. You would see you act upset even if your spouse did nothing wrong.

Then, you need to acknowledge your emotions and don’t allow them to take the better part of you. Finally, find something positive in each painful experience.

Thing is you have to leave your baggage in the past. “It can be a process, but it works,” Hart says. You have to be willing to own up to your baggage in order to have a shot at overcoming it. However, if you cannot leave your baggage in the past or learn to manage it in the present, Hart advises you should not drag someone else into the picture.