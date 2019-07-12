Attention grabber

Why this ride?

There is a friend who had a Toyota Ractis, and one day during a road trip, he offered me to test it. I fell in love and made a promise to myself that it would be my first car. After some time of saving, I was able to buy it. It is a nice experience driving this car. The best thing about it is that it is pocket-friendly in terms of consumption and maintenance.

Any modification?

We have modified the spoiler. We had to, so that the body kit could fit well. Work done by Nasri, we also did some body works and paintings. An exhaust muffler is also installed. I love it when it produces that rowdy sound as it draws some attention and helps sell our image.

What does the ride do for you?

I like the image it portrays when I cruise around in it. Also, the attention it draws has made it act as my brand ambassador since I’m in the acting industry. There are places I pass and hear someone call out my stage name, Sammy Boy. That makes me proud of this car.

What was your first road trip?

The first road trip was from Mombasa after I acquired it from a car dealer company at the port known as Hira Trading. With almost 500 kilometres distance, it took me around 40 litres of fuel, but it was an awesome experience; that ”kafeeling” you experience when you get your own first car that you had been dreaming of. My next road trip was to Kisii, my hometown, when I took the car home for the elders to bless it. It was a celebration of the whole village.

Any drawback?

This car has low suspensions, which makes it hard to drive on potholes since you would end up scratching the spoiler, which may lead to repainting the whole car in order to maintain a uniform colour, making it quite expensive. Secondly, its colour easily shows dust. A trip to the car wash has become one of my daily routines.

If I were the manufacturer, I would add a turbocharger since the car is stable due to its wide tyres, and then enhance the interior.

DID YOU KNOW?

The overlapping of the two perpendicular ovals inside the outer oval of the Toyota logo symbolizes “T” for Toyota, as well as a steering wheel, representing the vehicle itself. The outer oval symbolizes the world embracing Toyota.

Now you know.