Atlanta food cooking in Nairobi

Alfayo Onyango @PeopleDailyKe

On a hot Nairobi Thursday afternoon, I am tempted to cool off and dive into anything that has some water inside it. Fortunately, on my stroll along Ngong Road in Nairobi, opposite Ligi Ndogo Soccer Academy, I spot a relatively new restaurant right next to the familiar Marsabit Plaza.

A long wall with artsy calligraphy sprayed in Red welcomes me to Joe’s Wings Atlanta and, without hesitation; I walk in out of curiosity. Warm smiles from attendants, a sudden cool breeze and the aroma of fried chicken wafts into my nostrils as I quickly survey the relatively packed eatery.

I proceed to the counter where I am greeted with news of a ridiculous offer of a variety of chicken wings with 15 flavours ranging from Triple XXX, Sweet Teriyaki, Honey Barbeque and Honey Hot. When chicken wings are flying off the pan at Sh35 a piece in this economy on Thursdays, one wonders.

What is the inspiration and flip-side behind a wing’s price as well as having a slogan such as Full Wings, Not a Third, it’s the Atlanta Way. Without hesitating, I place my order for five boneless wings.

The spicy sensation was neither too tangy nor too stingy, along with the chicken taste and texture rhyming. You could easily find yourself calling for more rounds, at least I did. Added to this was a flawless Vanilla shake that seemed to erase my problems at just one gulp.

Home deliveries

In Atlanta, US, it’s normal to have a 25, 35 or even 45 chicken-wings days. So Joe wanted to keep the theme going with his branches in Africa. Joe’s Wings Atlanta was started by Christian Joseph Taylor, a black-American chicken enthusiast with diners already in Ethiopia, Somalia and Djibouti.

On a trip to the Kenyan Coast, he fell in love with the capital city of Nairobi after a layover. He actually regretted why he did not set up shop here first. After opening the restaurant in April 2018, it has registered tremendous growth, even offering courier service delivery through apps such as Jumia Food at affordable rates for the carrier.

“Joes Atlanta Wings offers a unique flavour that most people would have to travel to America to find. Using imported spices and seasonings, Joes keeps his flavours authentic to the Atlanta culture, including Southern US hospitality.

“For those who are not aware, in the south, they are very friendly and helpful people, always willing to assist,” says Joe Taylor.

Milk shakes

Joe’s main focus is to make sure the client is happy and to enjoy their experience. “At Joe’s, you do not have to dress up; it’s a casual atmosphere.

At Joes Atlanta Wings, we believe you should be comfortable when eating comfort food,” says restaurant manager Kevin Amwayi. From bread-crumbed chicken to the most stimulating milk shakes in Nairobi I ever tasted, I found the menu diverse too. Fridays are dedicated to all-you-can-eat fries and it’s become a popular hit on Ngong Road.

“They once did a delivery for us at Westlands and their expeditious way of doing things made me really rate it among the best fast food places in Kenya,” Kingsley Njoroge, a new-found fan of Joe’s, tells Fork & Life. The ambiance is another added advantage. Check them out.