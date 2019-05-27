App hopes to curb piracy in music.

Non-consensual distribution and copying of songs has deprived many musicians of their dues. However, a 20-year-old university student may have finally found a solution

Dennis Irungu, who hails from Kamahuha, Murang’a county, has developed a mobile phone software that enables musicians keep track of their songs and ensure no one reproduces them.

Through this app, dubbed Virtual Media Security (VMS), Irungu says artistes will be able to earn extra coin from the song every time it is shared among the fans.

For this to work, he says, the owner of the song will have to upload it on the VMS before releasing it and every person who wants to share it will have to part with a small fee of Sh5.

This also means there has to be strict agreement with producers so that the song is not released on any other platform without first uploading it on the app.

“I thought of coming up with the app after seeing many artistes lament that their songs were being reproduced and they end up getting nothing despite the hard work,” he says, adding that in some cases these musicians are shocked to hear their unreleased music playing in the streets.

Once a song is uploaded onto the app, it will not be possible for one to copy it, guaranteeing its security. Irungu says from the fee charged every time the song is shared, the artiste receives 40 per cent, while the rest goes towards the maintenance of the software.

“The software will help track the song from the time it is released, down to the people who will share it and the owner will be able to monitor the whole process,” he said.

Those who subscribe to the song will only pay once until they change their mobile phone. “As more people share the song, a big network will be created, giving added advantage to the musician as it would mean more income,” he added.

Computer science

The champ is a second year student at Kenyatta University pursuing a mathematics and computer science. When not in class, he helps his father in running a cyber café at Igikiro shopping centre. He has been passionate about tech since his childhood.

With the basic computer skills he acquired in class, Irungu came up with the application, which he hopes would curb piracy and earn musicians their rightful dues.

However, because he is yet to complete his studies, Irungu says he continues to improve the software and exudes confidence it will achieve its intended purpose. One of his biggest challenges is that the server that stores the software has low capacity and may not hold the uploaded songs for long. He hopes to explore more into technology and upgrade the software.

The VMS, he said, is the beginning of positive change in the music sector. “Generally, people are hesitant to try new things, but I’m sure musicians will have confidence in my work and try it out. Piracy will be a thing of the past in this country and the artists shall be smiling on their way to the bank,” he added.

Irungu’s father, Thomas Mwangi says he is proud of his son’s bold move to try out something new, pointing out that he has loved technology from his childhood.

Although Mwangi had wanted Irung’u to pursue a teaching career after completing high school, his son stood his ground and opted for computer science.

“He is capable of doing so much more with more support and that he will make much more technological innovations with time,” he said, urging parents to stop forcing their children to pursue careers that they are interested in and instead support the children’s ambitions.