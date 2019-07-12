ABDINOOR ALIMAHDI: Telecommunication engineer and application developer

What does your job entail?

I work as an education technologist. I develop and design digital content for schools by identifying appropriate educational technology for all types of classroom applications.

What is your latest gadget?

The iPad Pro 12.9” and 11”.

What apps do you consider most vital on your phone?

I love using Twitter and Pinterest. They are both very informative.

What do you love about technology?

I love technology because it’s the triumph of the human intellect. The more I study and understand technology, the more I feel that nothing in the universe is out of reach. There’s even a great rush of power that comes from coding your first simple Hello World program. Getting it to run successfully, seeing those two words on the screen and knowing that you put them there just makes you think of the endless possibilities. As technology continues to evolve, your career can too. Technology isn’t a static industry. New opportunities open up every day within companies or in related fields

Which are the best websites to use in your line of work?

There are a couple, but top of my list are EdSurge, EdTech Teacher, TechLearning, BlackBoard Blog, Edblog, Eschool news, Teachers with Apps and Teacher Tech.

Which is the gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

Huawei Pro 20. The manufacturers did an amazing job with this gadget. It is efficient and the RAM serves me well. Important to note, I wouldn’t live without my phone because of communication and also for pitching my apps anywhere, since I carry them on my phone.

Your worst gadget ever and why?

Iconix kids tablets; they are seven-inch kids tablets and only have 20 minutes battery life. Worse still, they have low storage capacity, unlike the description on purchase.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

My MacBook Pro. It left a Sh130,000 dent.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

My HP 15.6’ – 8th Gen Intel Core i7 – 1TB HDD – 8GB RAM – 2GB -Free Dos – Silver CPU. The RAM, storage and battery are best for my coding culture.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

(laughs) I would be the iPhone Max XS.

If you had to choose between iOS and windows, which one would it be and why?

Both iOS and Windows have dedicated followers, and each type of computer has its own strengths and weaknesses. Personally, I would go for Windows because of cost, gaming, user interface and the best selection of software and widest variety of hardware. On the other hand, Windows has also had the reputation of being less secure than iOS.

If you were to upgrade one of your most valued gadgets, what would you opt for and why?

Huawei Pro 20 to Huawei pro 30. The storage of 256GB is just crazy and it has a RAM of 8GB.

While shopping for gadgets, do you look for brands or output?

Obviously brand matters. Some gadgets have better output but are not secure.

The gadget you always wish you had?

FOVE VR Headset. It’s the perfect sound addition to my gadget collection.