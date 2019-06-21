A day in the life of a busty girl

Hips? Check. Waist? Check. Shoulders? Check. Chest? Oh no! So the perfect dress can’t fit. It won’t fit. This is one of the struggles women whose cup “runneth over” can relate to

If you are a woman who has a small bust size, there are a few things you may take for granted that bustier women struggle with. Never mind that some people consider a large-sized chest a coveted physical asset as it is perceived to be “sexier” in some cultures.

Take for instance, Patricia Kemboi whose breasts started to show when she was in Class Five. She describes it as a hectic, emotional journey. She had two options; wear a sweater all day or walk with a hunch. “I started to show early, which came with a lot of misconceptions. I remember there were a lot of rumours that a girl’s breast would grow bigger because she let boys touch them,” she recalls.

Rachel Nahima says her struggle started when she was 14. “At this age, my bust became a defining characteristic of my appearance. You know how they refer to people as ‘light’ or ‘dark’ or ‘the one with spectacles’. I was known and referred to as ‘the girl with big boobs’,” she says.

Wardrobe malfunction

So, what is a day in the life of a busty woman like? “Can we talk about how hard it is to find an affordable bra for big cup sizes? I part with almost Sh6,000 to get one that fits right and is of good quality. The cheapest is probably Sh2,500 and is not up to standard,” Wendy Wambui 26 says.

Most of the time a busty woman would end up not only buying a bra, but also a hook extension. Hook extensions are used when you need a little extra slack to your bra under the band.

And though once in a blue moon we all have a wardrobe malfunction, it’s more common for bustier women. The buttons on your blouse often pop open because of the stretching of the shirt in the boob area. This can be particularly embarrassing. And every single time you bend over, everyone can see down your shirt into your cleavage. Then underboob sweat.

“There are clothes you can’t wear; tops tend to be always tight, especially if it’s those with buttons. A strapless top or dress is hard to pull off. And then without the bra, some sagging will be evident even if you do get a strapless shirt with an invisible bra shelf built in to offer some support. There’s always the possibility that you can pop right out of the top of the strapless shirt or dress as well, as there isn’t much holding you down,” Patricia says.

Blunt stares

Being busty also comes with constant back pain. Back pain does not always come from having bigger breasts, but they can be the reason for it in certain cases, especially when someone with a smaller frame has a disproportionately sized chest or if you just got implant surgery. Uncomfortable bra straps are also a culprit when they cut into the shoulder area, and if your bra is not the correct size, this definitely does not help in this area.

Then there are blunt stares and inappropriate words thrown your way. “When having a serious conversation, you can’t help, but wonder whether the person across you is taking you seriously, and not staring at your bust. Then there is this question, “Are they real? It is so annoying,” she says.

Unfortunately, there isn’t too much one can do about other people staring or commenting on your body. Patricia says she has learned to handle it by not letting it bother her and maintaining her confidence.

Wambui who gave birth a year ago says she was horrified of the idea of being pregnant because even though she had become comfortable with her big boobs, she didn’t want them to become bigger than usual. “During and after pregnancy I went a size up, meaning I needed to shop for new bras. I don’t know whether with time I will scale down to the original size, but if I do, it’s an expensive bargain,” she says.

Being busty, however, should not be confused with gigantomastia, a rare condition characterised by excessive breast growth. It may occur spontaneously, during puberty or pregnancy, or while taking certain medications. Breast reduction with or without hormonal therapy is often the first line of treatment for women who have gigantomastia.