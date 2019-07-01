Communities demand due inclusion in Africa’s wildlife economy.

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

Community representatives from countries across Africa have called on governments and conservation stakeholders to acknowledge the important contribution communities make in managing natural resources and steering the wildlife economy in the continent.

The community representatives who participated in Africa’s first Wildlife Economy Summit held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe last week, raised concerns about receiving meagre benefits from conservation despite bearing the huge cost of living with wildlife.

A declaration signed by 40 community representatives called on African leaders and others relevant stakeholders of the wildlife economy to address the injustices and ensure that communities received maximum benefits from natural resources for which they are the custodians.

Better revenues, safety, security, positive social impact and job creation are among the benefits communities ought to receive from management of wildlife. Speaking during the summit convened by United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) and African Union (AU), the host, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that he was keen on seeing wildlife resources add value and improve quality of life of local communities in the continent. “

We encourage a process where accruing benefits from natural resources are fairly and equitably shared among communities living within wildlife areas,” he said.

A tool kit released by conservation charity organisation, Space For Giants, during the summit, points to proper community engagement as one of the key steps towards building a successful nature-based economy. The tool kit, contained in the white paper.

DevelopingNatureBasedTourisminAfrica’sStateProtectedAreas, outlines seven steps governments and can take to increase investments in state-owned protected areas to maximise on their growth and profitability.