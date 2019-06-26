Savouring milk, honey in Eden

The Seychellois Rupee is almost 15 times stronger than the Kenya shilling, but what better way to spend your money than on mouth-watering adventures at a beach restaurant

Njeri Maina @njerimainar

Mahe Island, the main island in Seychelles, has a multitude of good eateries. Bravo Restaurant is one of the popular eat-out-joints for both locals and foreigners and when I visited the island recently, I set out to learn why.

The eatery is located at Eden House on Eden Island, a man-made island accessible by road from Victoria town, the capital of Seychelles.

The restaurant is quite spacious, with air-conditioning running throughout. It is right next to the beach and one can see fish swimming in the clear, turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean.

At night, with the floodlights on, one can spot baby stingrays and baby sharks swimming with the shoals of fish. Further out, yachts that set out Seychelles as the luxury destination, docked near the restaurant in the Eden Island Marina.

Maria, our exuberant hostess, was well versed with the menu. I chose fresh smoked fish curry with rice and mango salad opted for a seafood platter.

We also ordered bruschetta topped with tomatoes and cream as our shared starter. Maria recommended seafood goes best with a cold Seybrew (the Tusker of Seychelles). As she has done this for close to two decades, we trusted her and tried out Seybrew, a light Seychellois lager.

We buttered our freshly baked bread as we waited for our starters. We fed crumbs of bread to the beautiful parrotfish near the Marina, with Maria’s permission of course.

The tomato bruschetta was creamy and soft with the bread adding a welcome bite and sweetness to the tomato’s tanginess. My smoked fish curry and mango salad with rice soon arrived.

The curry was freshly spiced with the mango salad adding some colour and texture to my dish. Quite a huge serving too, which for me is a welcome boon.

I was too full for dessert, but I managed to cop out an oyster and a prawn from my companion’s plate. I will definitely try prawns on my next visit. I am not a huge fan of oysters as all I taste is the briny ocean.

Killer spear prawns are one of the signature offerings at Bravo. Fresh prawns doused in the cream are speared together and hang right above a beautiful bed of mango salad. You have to de-shell your own prawn and enjoy the crunchy inside.

You can choose to eat this with a side or choose to enjoy the prawns alone. Choose the latter; even for a foodie like me, demolishing everything on my spear was a task of Herculean proportions.

Bravo Restaurant also does international dishes: their giant burgers are touted as the hugest and most sumptuous on the island. I ordered this one lazy, sun-soaked afternoon. The burger bread was beautifully charred from the grill.

I found the patty huge and medium rare, with the burger being so huge it could barely fit in my mouth. I downed it all with some juice and later a strawberry daiquiri.

At Bravo, happy hour is every day from 3 pm to 6 pm, except on Sundays, when the eatery is closed. They open every other day from noon until 10 pm or until the last customer leaves, whichever comes last.

Food is on the dear side as is everything in Seychelles, especially since the Seychellois Rupee is almost 15 times stronger than the Kenya shilling. But what better way to spend your money than on a great mouth-watering adventure. Trust me, it is well worth it.