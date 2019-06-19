A helping hand to unemployed youth

Older employees are likely to enjoy improved wellbeing, according to a study from the Myers-Briggs Company, one of the world’s largest business psychology providers. The research reveals that workplace wellbeing progressively increases with age and also highlights workplace relationships as one of its most important elements.

Data from the three-year international study, which surveyed over 10,000 people from 131 countries, revealed that the youngest age group (18–24 years) reports the lowest levels of wellbeing (6.77 on a 10-point scale) and the oldest age group (65+ years) reported the highest levels (8.14).

The research supports a widely held hypothesis that people develop ways to support their wellbeing with experience-something that presents an opportunity for senior-aged workers to help mentor their younger co-workers and enhance organisational wellbeing.

In contrast, the research found that country culture and gender play little part in contributing to workplace wellbeing. However, workplace relationships are of key importance and personality type also makes an impact.

Commenting on the findings, John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The company, said, “Growing evidence shows wellbeing influences a wide range of life outcomes and, despite organisations spending vast sums on “wellness programmes”, few companies use real insight to inform their workplace wellbeing strategies.”

“Companies should consider how they can leverage these insights to benefit their workforce. For example, drawing on the wisdom and experience of senior-aged workers to help mentor their younger colleagues can be a key benefit; with mentorship programmes one way to do this,” he added. –HR Review