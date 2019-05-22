To cut or not…placenta

First came placentophagy, the practice of eating the placenta after birth. Now, there is a new trend of keeping the placenta attached to the baby until the umbilical cord falls off on its own

Wambui Virginia

Two years back, there emerged a trend of bizarre consumption of the placenta called placentophagy. Reality TV stars, the Kardashians set this trend, with Kim and Kourtney having both freeze-dried their placenta and turned them into a pill in a process called placenta encapsulation. They allegedly claimed that the pills helped in preventing postpartum depression.

This is not the only bizarre case related to the placenta. Recently, on the famous Kilimani Mums page, Dorris Mugwanjira went ahead to shock many with a tale of how her friend had a lotus birth. She even had a picture to accompany her story.

Lotus birth or umbilical unseverance is the practice of leaving the umbilical cord uncut after childbirth so that the baby is left attached to the placenta until the cord naturally falls off. This usually takes three to 10 days after birth.

The placenta is an organ that develops during pregnancy and plays a crucial role of providing nutrients, filtering oxygen to the unborn baby as well as act as a filter to absorb all the toxins during pregnancy. Once the baby is born, it is usually cut within 10 seconds of birth—something lotus births crusaders say is a jarring separation.

Mugwanjira went on to defend her friend, saying that the placenta is full of nutrients beneficial to the child. She added that it makes the babies acquaint to the outside world and make them calmer as they still have some sort of attachment to the womb even after birth. There are also beneficial nutrients that come with the placenta blood transfer.

The post came as a shocker to many women who thought it was disgusting and even seemed like an act of witchcraft. “I don’t understand why women put themselves through such an experience. Already childbirth is messy, so how would you walk around with a placenta? It’s not appealing even to look at. That is just so barbaric,” said Jossy Brown.

On the other hand, Christy Wawira does not agree with women who think the act is bizarre. “It’s just sad that people are so uneducated about the placenta to a point of calling lotus birth, witchcraft. It is a beautiful organ and many parents opt for lotus births. I personally had my placenta encapsulated. Please let’s educate ourselves,” she said.

Western phenomenon

Internationally, lotus births are common. More women decorate the placenta and treat it with herbs to prevent the foul smell. The testimonials from the women who have had lotus birth believe that it lowers the risk of infections because it does not cause an injury to the cord. The trend is particularly popular with mothers who identify as naturalists. The first case was reported in Australia in 2004.

The practice also involves detailed procedures to ensure that the placenta is cared for to reduce risks of infections. Some of the recommended activities include Rinsing it with water and wrapping it into a clean, absorbent fabric; washing it daily fresh water to remove bacteria and covering it in sea salt and herbs to cover the smell and speed up the drying process.

But is the trend picking up in Kenya?

“I’ve not heard of or experienced a lotus birth here in Kenya, though this might just be another new age ridiculous trend, just like encapsulation of the placenta. Leaving the placenta attached to a newborn is another way most mothers want to uniquely experience their birthing process.

There has been a lot of information circulating that the placenta helps the child adapt to the outside environment or even have a unique relationship between the placenta and the child. This is all false information,” says Christine Nderitu, a certified child educator, doula and a nutritionist.

She further explains that there is little to no medical documentation on the benefits of lotus birth. There is no place where it has been medically proven to have any significant benefit to the mother.

“I don’t think the practice is allowed here in Kenya or even in Africa. In fact, the Royal College of Obstetricians in the UK completely forbids it. They say it is a dangerous practice,” says Dr Protus Wafula Nyongesa, Obgynadding that most gynaecological organisations actually forbid the practice.

Nyongesa is quick to highlight the difference between placenta unseverance and delayed cord clamping, a process where cutting of the umbilical cord is held off for not more than one minute.

“The clamping of the cord is delayed for not more than a minute to allow blood to flow back to the baby to prevent neonatal anaemia, but you should not allow the whole blood in the placenta to flow into the baby because it can lead to accumulation of bilirubin, a chemical compound which results from breakdown of red blood cells, and to overload of iron,” he adds.

Many risks

Nderitu goes on to explain that many who want to have lotus birth are under the fallacy that it reduces infections in the baby. The placenta once out lacks blood supply and thus begins to rot. This will only allow bacteria to easily flow and pass on to the baby. This may lead to an infection of the umbilical stump known as omphalitis, which can be dangerous.

“The placenta is full of blood and any moment it separates from the uterus, it starts acting as an ideal hub for bacteria. So you can imagine what happens when the placenta stays attached to the baby for days,” Dr Nyongesa adds.’

Typically, once a baby is born clamping of the cord may occur maybe in just under a minute. At that point, we can say that there’s still blood transfer to the baby which is usually okay.

“All in all, just like placentophagy, lotus birth has no benefits, in fact there lies more risks especially to the baby. There is also no proven evidence to show its benefits of carrying it around for days. To avoid the unnecessary outcomes, mothers should just cut the cord,” she concluded.