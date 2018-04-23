Hello good lookin’ short stuff!

This is an open letter to all those short girls in campo who have this affinity towards tall men! I will skip the part where I say hi, ask if you are well and stuff and go straight to the point.

I’m avoiding the preliminaries because I intend to make this letter as short as the people it’s addressed to. I will still avoid the part where I say “it’s a long time” … There is nothing long with short girls, except of course, false hair. It is out of anger and resentment that I am writing this.

First things first; If you are deemed ‘down to earth’ and you have nicknames like Briefcase, Full stop, Mtu nusu and people always think you are standing in a hole when they first meet you, smile little damsel, this is addressed to you.

Now, what is it with you short ladies drooling over tall men some twice your size? Do you know that could amount to child abuse? I just don’t get it.

Look around town and all you see are half humans holding hands with two-and-a-half men! He’s twice your size and he calls you “baby” in public and from all points, it just sounds wrong.

My two cents on those who are dating people twice their size, that’s not dating. Boo, that’s babysitting. Return someone’s father to his rightful place!

Well, I can excuse why them Michael Jordans might drool over you…I’ll give you this; Short ladies are hoot! Don’t get it twisted. From my geography class one was told, the higher you go, the cooler it becomes.

Considering their low height below sea level, need I explain more? Nonetheless, stick to your height-mates! Short dudes were custom made for you. It’s destiny that you share things in common including the fact that rain hits y’all last.

I mean, if y’all go for the Michael Jordan height and Usain Bolt arms, what do you expect the imps to do? Date zebras? Their advantages are infinite: They don’t have to kneel or fold themselves twice in order to hug you.

They are in the same time zone (I mean what on earth are you doing with someone who saw the sun three minutes before you did?) Y’all experience the same weather .

They are the only people who can look straight in your eyes and still maintain a definite body posture. (Those Usain Bolts bend over or crawl to do the same). Leave those giants to the ladies who can match their height!

Let imps stick to imps. Leave those basketball dudes alone! You find a girl is 5’1 and she has the nerve to say, “I want him tall. If he is 6’2 he can be my babe.” Girl!He can’t even see you!