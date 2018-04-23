Help us protect you, regional boss urges

Munira Mandano @PeopleDailyKe

Coast Regional Coordinator Bernard Leparmarai has urged Diani residents to cooperate with police officers in fighting insecurity that has been on the rise in the area.

Addressing the media in Kwale, Leparmarai said cooperation with locals is key for successful security operations. “The officers need information from locals because the culprits carrying out these killings live with them. Information from residents is critical in apprehending criminals,” he said.

He said police are still following leads to unravel the killings of Politician Kombo Gude and a friend, and another incident where a night guard was killed earlier in the month.

“I believe we will arrest the culprits soon. But the public delayed in giving us information, which is why I am insisting on cooperation,” he said. The regional boss also appealed for information on holders of illegal firearms saying the weapons are being used to terrorise civilians.

“I appeal to the public never to hesitate in giving us a tip-off regarding these illegal firearms that suspects hide in their houses, because those firearms are the ones being used to fulfil insecurity incidents here. And remember if you see them and remain silent they will either hurt you one day or your relative,” he said.