Ministers, top officials set for Pan African conference

Education sector chiefs led by Cabinet secretaries from all over Africa will converge in Nairobi this week for a three-day conference to evaluate the status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for education in Africa.

By Friday, 38 ministers of education had confirmed attendance, leading 600 delegates from 53 African countries to the meeting. “Registration is ongoing and these numbers could rise,” Education ministry spokesman, Ken Buhere, said.

To be held at the Safari Park Hotel, the meeting opens on Wednesday April 25 and closes on Friday April 27. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), in collaboration with the African Union and the Kenya government are the conveners of the Pan Africa high-level conference.

The event, which also involves other UN agencies and non-governmental organisations in the education sectors of African countries, will further discuss and seek to understand how the alignment between SDG4 and the Continental Strategy for Education in Africa (Cesa) is influencing education in the continent.

These include current agendas, education legislation, policy, plans, financing and monitoring and information systems, as well as devised mechanisms for consultation, collaboration and reporting.

The third day will be devoted to a ministerial meeting, where ministers will seek a common approach on the way forward to ensure an inclusive and quality education for all three years after the endorsement of the SDGs.