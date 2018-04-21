Best running feet troop to London course

James Magayi @magayijim

An array of the best male marathoners of current generation will light up the 38th edition of Virgin Money London Marathon this Sunday as the British capital hosts the final leg of World Marathon Majors Series XI.

Defending champion Daniel Wanjiru faces the biggest test of his road running career as he’s pitted with the second fastest athlete over the distance, Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia as well as trailblazing Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge.

The coveted Sh100 million price money paid after every Abbot WMM Series will be decided in London. Series leader Geoffrey Kirui (41) points could miss out if either Kipchoge (25) or Wanjiru (25) take victory. The 24-year-old Wanjiru ran a stunning race last year to upset favourite Bekele and comes into this year’s race with a personal best time of 2:05:21.

Bekele, the fastest in the field and a member of the famed ‘NN’ running team holds a personal best time of 2:03:03, a few milliseconds shy of the existing marathon record.

The inclusion of Kipchoge, he of the ‘Breaking 2’ attempt and decorated compatriot Abel Kirui complicates the field as any of the four are more than capable of winning.

Kipchoge holds a 2:03:05 personal best time but clocked an incredible 2:00:25 in a valiant attempt to run sub two hours in a controlled environment. Kirui is best remembered for his championships heroics and comes with a personal best time of 2:05:04.

Rounding off the favourite men victors is industrious homeboy Mo Farah. The decorated former track star is relatively inexperienced on the road but in nonetheless a force to reckon with.

Born of Somali parent Farah hopes to break the British record and comes into the race with a personal best time of 2:08:21. The women’s race also boasts of an impressive cast and with bragging rights and cash basket to fight for, promises ‘fireworks’.

Last year’s winner and Women’s World Record holder Mary Keitany of Kenya is returning to London to defend her title. The three-time London champion is a strong contender, however, Keitany is not the only woman coming into this race with a personal best under 2:18.00.

Tirunesh Dibaba of Ethiopia is both the Olympic and World Champion over 5 000m and 10 000m. Dibaba ran a huge personal best of 2:17.56 in this race last year.

Coming off last year’s incredible race, both women will be ready of compete against each other again, and challenge Keitany’s current record. Gladys Cherono of Kenya, last year’s Berlin Marathon champion comes into the weekend with a personal best of 2:19:25.

Cherono set her personal best in back in 2015, and is looking to dip under the 2:20:00 mark again in London. Mare Dibaba of Ethiopia is also competing this weekend.

She is the 2015 Marathon World champion, and with a personal best of 2:19:52 rounds out the field of women who have already broken the 2:20:00 barrier.