Know which data to release on social media

Rose Muthoni @rosemuthoni

Facebook has been mining personal data from pages of people and organisations. That is no longer news. Unfortunately, they are not the only great data miners.

The question is, should small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) be wary of what it puts out there? The answer is not clear cut. SMEs know the benefits social media presence can bring their way. It is the breeding ground for young customers, who love convenience and efficient shopping.

But how much data is too much for social media? The amount of data you release to these sites is dependent on the kind of operation you run. There are a few questions you can ask yourself to help you determine just how much should be put out there.

What information do you have, and is it sensitive? If you hold employees’ and customers’ personal details that could be used to identify them, such as date of birth or their addresses, then you are legally required to keep the information safe. Where do you store that sensitive data?

It is important to segregate and store sensitive information in a protected drive on your computer. In fact, go a step further and keep your business and personal systems completely separate. You do not want this information getting leaked online by a disgruntled employee.

Note that not everyone working for you is as protective of your company or your stakeholders’ data. They might just leak it to social media pages. You do not want to be the reason someone’s personal information is mined by the sites.

Be weary of competitors

You also do not want to post information that will help your competitor. Describing product formulation processes and diverging your ingredients is not a wise move.

Keep what makes you tick close to your heart. While openness is appreciated by customers, there is actually such a thing as too much information.

Do not use company email to sign up

Whatever you do, do not use your company email to create a social media site. It is advised that you use your personal email to sign up to social sites. If a hacker is able to break into your work email, then your operations are doomed.

Image is everything

When using social sites to sell your product, always remember that image is everything. Check and counter-check posts and photos you use on your SME’s social site. Remember, it only takes one wrong message to ruin your brand. The internet never forgets.

Don’t leave your phone, computer unattended

Note, not everyone shares your vision. You or your social media manager should never log on to your sites and leave them unattended. If someone decides to tarnish your brand’s image, the social sites would be a soft target. Be careful to protect your passwords and never save them on devices that are easily accessible.

Deliver what you promise

In the era of conscious consumers, often aided by social monitoring tools like the “Buyer Beware” Facebook page, you better deliver what you promise otherwise the social media streets will crucify your business. Remember, once soiled, a brand name can never be redeemed.