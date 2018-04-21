Mercy and Rufus Karanja walk down the isle

Bride: Mercy Wanjiru Groom: Rufus Karanja Date: February 3, 2018 Venue: PCEA Nginduri and reception at Post Bank Gardens, Kiambu Road Photography: Studioz90 Cake: Zoe Delights MC: Two Comicals Entertainment Décor: Maridadi Party Solutions

How long did you date? Mercy: We met three years ago in Australia and have dated ever since, and now, here we are.

How did you settle on the venue? We chose the church as I have been attending it since childhood, and the reception venue was convenient for our guests.

How about the colour scheme and theme of your wedding? I love yellow, and turquoise green was the best blend for it.

How long did it take you to plan the wedding? It took us seven months, and cost about Sh1 million. Our families played a major role in organising the wedding, since we were both overseas during most of the planning.

How did you settle on the number of guests? It was a tough bit, as we had budgeted for 500 guests, and got 700, which was a surprise, as we both live in Australia. The love of our friends and family amazed us.

And the bridal party? We had four groomsmen and four bridesmaids, who have our best interests at heart. It wasn’t easy though. Also, we had two flower girls and a page boy.

Why would you say your wedding was successful? All what we had planned was accomplished as expected, in good time, and we enjoyed the day to our best.

What was most memorable about your big day? The smile on his face as he promised me his love, and the way he danced. Our rocking bridal team was the best, as well as our happy family and guests. Also, the fun-filled MCs did a great job.

Rufus: The moment I saw her walk down the aisle. I had not seen the gown before. Also, saying ‘I do’ to the love of my life.