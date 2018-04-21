Spruce up simple cake

Njeri Maina

Culturally, women were considered in charge of preparing meals. But today, most chefs in the country are male, with a few females working overtime to offset the gender imbalance. One such chef is Rehema Hamisi.

She is the pastry chef at Gelian Hotel in Machakos, where she has been working for the last three years. After advertising my limited kitchen skills and willingness to learn, she decides to teach us an interesting way of sprucing up a block or marble cake.

She takes her block cake and uses a heart-shaped cake tin to carve out a perfect love heart from it, and cuts out several slices. She then puts cream on top of every slice and then layers them.

As Rehema works, she tells us of her love for cooking; how she used to help out in her mother’s restaurant when growing up, and how she finally settled on pastries as her niche in the cuisine industry.

She then garnishes the plate by carefully placing some more halved strawberries and a few chocolate dollops.

As the ice cream slowly melts on the plate, I cannot help but imagine just how good it will all taste. I have a sweet tooth, remember.

Actually, I might have several, but that is a story for another day. The cake lives up to my imagination and then some.

The slight tanginess of the strawberries provides a welcome contrast to the creaminess of the ice cream and the cake. The different textures from the slight resistance of the strawberries to the moistness of the cake and the cold smoothness of the ice cream all marry to give my colleague Jeff and I one of the best and simplest desserts we have ever tasted.

It’s the one thing Jeff and I agree on; the divine taste of the cake, and that is saying a lot, especially since we are always at opposing ends of any conversation. The entire process takes less than five minutes. If ever there was a recipe I could execute to perfection, it has to be this.

Ingredients

A cake tin in any shape you prefer

A block cake

Vanilla cream

2 ice cream scoops

Strawberries

Chocolate syrup

Cake crumbs

Method

• Use the cake tin to carve out a piece off the block cake.

• Cut a few slices off the carved out piece.

• Carefully apply cream onto the slices and layer them.

• Put more cream on the top layer of your carved out cake then sprinkle some cake crumbs onto the cream.

• Place a few strawberries in the middle layers of your carved out cake and then plate it.

• Place the ice cream scoops on opposing ends of the plate.

• Garnish with a few chocolate dollops.

• Savour every bite.