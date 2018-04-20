Day I unknowingly ate donkey burger…

Maina Muiruri @@PeopleDailyKe

On a chilly afternoon in a downtown district of Beijing known as Maquanying, the appetising aroma of different foods wafted onto the street lined with assorted Chinese restaurants. Hunger pangs were biting as we emerged onto the congested street to hunt for something to sate our empty stomachs.

The boardroom induction on local history during a recent tour to Beijing by African media editors had been long and we were famished. I teamed up with the East African delegates (Uganda and Ethiopia) agreeing among ourselves to look for a fast-food instead of local cuisine.

So it is that we saw a neat restaurant whose glass windows were branded with what looked like giant sandwiches laden with succulent chunks of meat. We were already under the canopy and had no advantage of reading the name of the joint that looked like any posh pizza or burger outlet in Nairobi.

Had we stepped back to read the name on the outer board, we could have known we were entering Wang Pang Zi Donkey Burger restaurant. It was peak lunchtime business and the priority was securing an empty table before scanning the menu. We found one, a table, that is but the menu did not help much.

It was all in Chinese and, the waiter who attended to us had no iota of English in his service alphabet. So we transacted in sign language, looking at what other diners were eating and trying to ask what it was.

The Ugandan colleague drew a sketch of a chicken on the back of a receipt to ask if there was chicken burger or sandwich, but the waiter shook his head and responded by putting both hands on the sides of his head and doing a flapping sign.

He must have meant ‘ears’ but we assumed he meant ‘horns’ (beef) and we waved for him to serve, with the Ethiopian radio editor doing the sign to imply generous potion.

What they call burgers, or rather half-foot-long sandwich buns laden with well-marinated, golden-brown chunks of meat, were served on China platters.

I could not wait. I splattered the meal with a zigzag jet of mustard and tartar sauce and then dug a good mouthful into it, with my eyes half-closed. I had eaten burgers in different upmarket outlets in Nairobi and other places, but this downtown Beijing donkey sandwich was more delicious than any I could remember.

The meat was well marinated, garnished with white onion strips and green olive rings. Something about the taste of the meat told me it was a bit tangy, but I assumed it was the seasoning.

The Ugandan had a second helping. We washed it down with a mixture of juice that tasted like sugarcane with beetroot. Outside the restaurant, from across the road, we saw the Wang Pang Zi Donkey Burger bill board.

The Ugandan was not surprised. Being from the north, it was not his first time to eat donkey. The Ethiopian was inconsolable, but he later let the food settle in the stomach as I told him I could eat it again, even with hindsight.

I returned to the restaurant the following day to interview the manager through a local interpreter and he said the donkey meat was imported from Kenya by a Chinese abattoir in a place he pronounced as ‘Veringo’ (Baringo).

I felt closer home but I went to another restaurant for lunch where I ate what I could identify beyond reasonable doubt – rice and chicken.