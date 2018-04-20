Meet Maurice The General, music promoter, artiste

One thing many people don’t know about you?

My heritage. Some say I’m Nigerian or Luo. Others say I look like Khaligraph Jones brother, Span One. Well, I’m a Kikuyu, born and raised in Nairobi, Rongai.

Memorable country you’ve been?

I haven’t been to so many countries, but Uganda was a good experience. I learnt a lot by living with Ugandans and appreciated music. That made me want to venture into music promotion.

Nicest thing someone has ever done?

When one of my best friends bought me an expensive watch for my birthday.

Best place you’ve visited in Kenya?

At the Coast (Pata Pata beach in Malindi ). The weather was amazing and the white sands were beautiful.

Best childhood memories?

Back in school, I used to rap and my fellow classmates would ask me to sing for them. It made me feel celebrated and gave me more confidence that moulded me to be the man I am now.

Best advice you should give someone in their 20s?

A friend, Krg the Don, once told me never to settle for less. He became successful at a young age and he never got it easy.

Best way to relax?

Travelling and being around good people.

Biggest addiction?

Music is my number one addiction. Also I’m addicted to coffee. I take as many cups in a day just to keep myself warmed up.

Best thing about being a music promoter and manager?

You get to work with so many artistes who challenge you in a positive way.

Best project so far?

I’m currently managing a record label (Fast Cash Music Group) which is home for Krg the Don, Magix Enga, Arrow Bwoy, Bandanah, Proff just to name but a few. I’m also in the process of launching my new blog mauricethageneral.com and a YouTube vlog channel.