Battle for Mara’s top picture of the year heats up

The Angama Foundation has announced the launch of an exciting photographic competition, The Greatest Maasai Mara Photographer of the Year. The competition was launched in a bid to make the Mara an all-year round destination.

“The focus of the competition is to profile the Mara Triangle as a 12-month wildlife destination through beautiful imagery, and to positively impact local projects through entry fees,” says Nicky Fitzgerald, owner of Angama Mara.

The competition has been ongoing and the third winner this month is Torsten Brehm with his image called Martial Eagle feeding on a White Stork.

The competition was also designed to offer photographers of all skills a chance to win $10,000 (Sh1.01 million) cash prize as well as a five-night safari for two at Angama Mara— return flights from Nairobi and a private safari vehicle being inclusive.

The tour guide of the winning photographer will win a soft-top Suzuki Maruti gypsy. An entry fee of $20 (Sh2,020) per image must be paid within one year before submission and the funds collected will be donated to their choice of a conservation partner from: The Mara Elephant Project; The Maa Trust; The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust; The Mara Conservancy; and the Anne K. Taylor Fund.

The competition will run annually from January 1 to October 31, starting this year. Acclaimed wildlife photographers Art Wolfe, Federico Veronesi and Adam Bannister will judge the entries monthly.

The grand prize, announced before the end of 2018, will go to one of the 10 monthly winners. One of the most famous reserves in the world, the Masai Mara attracts visitors from all over the world who have a desire to watch the magnificent show in nature, which sees millions of wildebeest and zebras make the trip from Tanzania to the Masai Mara between July and October.

Situated in the South west of Kenya along its border with Tanzania, it is home to large numbers of elephants, leopards, lions, zebra, cheetahs, wildebeests as well as gazelle.

Throughout the year, the park is well regarded for offering excellent game-viewing conditions year round. However, for those looking for an opportunity to watch as the great wildebeest migration unfolds the best time to visit the Mara is from July to October.