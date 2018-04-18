All hail Italian food

After experiencing spaghetti carbonara at Tawi Lodge in Amboseli Park, the waiter waiter would not rest until I had the full recipe to take home

Catherine Njiru @PeopleDailyKe

Not even the bumpy roads or the Muzungu chokora we had bumped into on our way here prepared us for the mini-paradise is Tawi Lodge. Sitting on a beautiful private conservancy at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro 10 minutes away from the gate to Amboseli National Park, Tawi is a luxurious yet eco-friendly lodge.

We did a lot of sightseeing and thoroughly enjoyed ourselves. Who knew Amboseli had this much to offer? The care-free elephants, seriously long giraffes made the whole experience worthwhile. For me, the highlight was the lunch we had minutes after arrival.

The waiter introduced the menu and there was spaghetti carbonara, spaghetti Giovanni or spaghetti whatever vegan… honestly, I can’t recall the others. Spaghetti carbonara caught my fancy simply because I like the mention of egg, bacon and cream cheese blend.

Plus yes, I’m a meat lover. Everyone else in the Lamba lolo team was having the same except one. Before I get further, let’s be clear here: lamba lolo in this context doesn’t mean what you think, it just means nothing.

You just have to throw it where you think it fits. For instance, the carbonara was better than Giovanni …so whoever chose the Giovanni alilamba lolo! Get it? Welcome on board.

We all had carbonara except for a colleague who ate a Giovanni serving that looked appetising from afar, but, hey, looks can be deceiving. Everyone else hailed the carbonara! Before that meal, I had only eaten spaghetti mostly served with a red tomato sauce. I did not know of much beyond that.

Then here I was experiencing and discovering carbonara. I swore not to let the waiter breath until I had the full recipe. Long pasta coated with a creamy, cheesy sauce (parmesan), flecked with pieces of bacon and eggs. Heaven was on that plate. I could have inhaled it, but there wasn’t much time, so I savoured every bite instead.

Only a few dinners at our table liked it and I just couldn’t understand it. Later when I thought about it, I realised that this must be one of those acquired tastes.

As one of us put it, one would have to taste it for at least seven years for them to like it. As for me, I can still taste that pasta – weeks later. Now that’s one lasting impression! I have since tried to recreate it at home and have got fairly close.

When it came to dinner, most guys went with the lamb leg. It sounded masculine and heavy so I went for chicken instead. Guess who lambad lolo? The lamb guys. My marinated chicken was amazing, the cream rice even better. Another day here would really get me gaining some extra kilos.