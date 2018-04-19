From my laptop, I link travel lovers to dream destinations

Alfred Muriuki started a marketing agency for hospitality services three years ago after borrowing money from a relative. His business has grown significiantly during this period

Alfred Muriuki’s head is buried in his laptop when we meet for the interview. The device is practically his tool of trade. For the 29-year-old entrepreneur, it is not where you come from that matters, it is where you are determined to go that should concern you.

He has come a long way from a man who about 10 years ago was trying to figure out what to do with his life, to the businessman he is today. He runs Afriken Safaris & Destinations; a marketing agency offering hospitality services such as car hire and flight and hotel bookings.

However, what stands out is that his website focuses on listing service providers in the hospitality industry. He started out three years ago as an on-demand marketer for a company in Ngara, Nairobi.

“I worked for a tour company as a marketer from 2012-2014 and this is what sparked my interest in the sector. I combined my passion for tourism and experience in marketing to start my venture,” he says of the firm whose website began in January this year.

Incidentally, the recently married Muriuki never went beyond Form Four, but that did not deter him from chasing his dreams.

“My childhood was not easy considering the fact that our mother struggled to provide for me and my two siblings.

Thankfully, God helped us and at least we can all provide for ourselves.

For me, it has been eye-opening experience and I appreciate the journey and the process,” adds the self-taught entrepreneur.

Afriken derives its name from Africa and Kenya, two places close to Muriuki’s heart.

“We have a beautiful spot we live in and I want to play a role in showcasing it. Afriken basically has information on the best spots to visit as a tourist,” says the travel enthusiast who lists Coast and Nakuru as his favourite sites.

Due to heavy demand on social media, Muriuki and his technical team saw it fit to put together a website, which exclusively details sites and facilities.

“The response is growing by the day and from where I sit, this can only get better. We have 10 separate products on the shelf and we act as a liaison between the service provider and the potential traveller,” he says. Taking advantage of being a fresh concept in the market, Muriuki believes the online space is the way to go.

“It is still shocking that most players in the travel industry have not adapted the technology model. This has to change because even pitching for business becomes difficult if you do not know anything about technology,” he says. Before starting his business, he asked his aunt whom he was worked for in a family business for a soft loan since he had no capital.

“I really wanted to charter my own path and I talked to my aunt to assist me with some cash to fund my business idea. She gave me Sh30,000,” he adds, pointing out that his wife’s support has been instrumental to his success.

Initially, he used to fund his idea through his salary. His list consists of varied facilities in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Laikipia counties.

He is looking at new ideas to make his firm more profitable. “Over time, we do a lot of research to improve not only our bottom-line, but our product offering,” he says.

The soon-to-be father is excited about prospects of his business going forward. “We are thinking of doing annual tours to build our company’s brand,” he says. He has a five-year plan through which he intends to make the firm the one-stop shop for anyone who wants to travel.

Muriuki is encouraged by the level of mobile penetration in Kenya and wants to create an application with appealing features to get more clients.

“This is an opportunity to explore and market the space. I am happy the Ministry of Tourism is projecting good growth in the coming years and so far the awareness campaign they are running makes people like us relevant,” he says.