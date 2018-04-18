One man’s poison, another woman’s feed to smooth skin

A new beauty trend has emerged from the most unlikely source, the snake. Venom from a particular type of the creepy creatures is offering women a sip from the fountain of youth

Betty Muindi @PeopleDailyKe

Jane Mbogo is terrified of snakes, if not, absolutely petrified! Even thinking about those devious slimy creatures gives her the creeps. However, she is not afraid to utilise snake venom in the name of beauty.

Reason? It might just be the ultimate anti-ageing ingredient. If the face of the 52-year-old woman is anything to judge by, then she might have just discovered the fountain of youth.

Jane is the CEO of Premier Day Spa and Boutique. She stocks Premier’s Ageless Future Snake Venom line of Products in her chain of beauty stores in Nairobi, which she promises have amazing results of reversing the signs of ageing in less than 21 days.

“Snake venom is a snake’s main form of defence. When under attack, a snake bites its prey, simultaneously injecting a toxin through its fangs.

The toxin paralyses the prey’s muscles, leaving them unable to fight back,” she says. Based on this findings, Premier Laboratories, an Israeli cosmetics and skincare company, observed that the Templar Viper’s venom, has the ability to freeze muscles, making it an anti-ageing wonder.

Since the real deal is extremely poisonous, they have taken the concept of the Templar Viper’s venom and created a perfectly safe, synthetic snake venom peptides to mimic its freezing effect.

The venom-like compound is infused in the products to target muscular activity, and is capable of reducing wrinkles by inhibiting muscle contractions.

Mbogo says the product helps to diminish fine lines and wrinkles by freezing the muscles, creating a smooth complexion. “It’s actually been scientifically proven to reduce forehead wrinkles by up to 52 per cent. Better yet, it doesn’t prevent facial movement, so you will never be left looking expressionless,” she says.

Snake venom is also known for its lifting effect, as it freezes wrinkles and expression lines. It contains hyaluronic acid and amino acids, which contribute to skin looking plump,elastic and hydrated.

The Sh15,000 facial involves a four-step process, which include a mask, a serum and the cream, which locks it all in. “And results after the facial are amazingly obvious, the skin looks smooth, toned and with a youthful glow, even the small wrinkles visibly diminish.

For best results and for maintenance, however, one needs to purchase the serum, moisturiser and mask and use as your daily beauty regimen, and the full facial at least once a month,” she advises.

But Mbogo does not shy away from saying that some of her clients get twitchy when they hear about a snake venom facial for the first time. She has had to do a lot of convincing to have people use the product. “My Kenyan sisters look completely horrified by the idea.

But surprisingly, women, especially over 50 years old are knowledgeable and receptive to new concepts. Most go out of their way to do their own research, read reviews before committing to a product and some are even familiar with the synthetic peptides and how they work.

Others just want to know one thing; does it work or not? Period,” she explains. Snake venom facial was made famous by hollywood celebrities and has been demonstrated in shows such as The Doctors and most of her clients actually go to her spa looking for it.

Celebrities have been known to do almost anything to maintain a youthful complexion. Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Katie Holmes and Gwyneth Paltrow have used it,” she says.

Mbogo, however, only recommends the snake venom to people over 41 years old as it is best for mature skin. Some of her clients still swear they would never touch the product, and believe it is some kind of black magic, “I have to remind them the product comes from Israel, the holy land and if that doesn’t work, I simply offer them the bee venom instead,” she chuckles.

Wait, bee venom? Yes, bee venom costs three times the price of Gold. Approximately 33,000 bee stings equals to one gram of bee venom. This is without a doubt the new “natural botox” that stimulate the body’s production of collagen and elastin to smooth, lift and tighten skin.

It works in a way that it fools the skin into thinking it has been lightly stung which causes the body to direct blood towards the area, stimulating the production of collagen and elastin.

“Kate Middleton swears by this one and has made it an international sensation,” says Mbogo. Premier Spa and Boutiques are located at The Mall Westlands, The Hub, Karen and Two Rivers Mall.