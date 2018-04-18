Our secret to keeping love aflame

At 42, Pinky Ghelani has a healthy, youthful radiance that many women can only dream of. And to think that she has been married to Raj Sehmi for 11 years when many celebrity marriages are falling apart as soon as they wed speaks volumes. The couple shares with us their love story

Wangui Githugo @Wango_G

Pinky Ghelani and her husband Raj Sehmi have been married for 11 years. Yet their chemistry can only be compared to that of newly weds.

During our interview, it was not easy to miss out on the affection and love that this couple shares. And when the question about how they manage to stay youthful popped up, “Great sex” followed by a couple of giggles was how it was answered. Pinky and Raj met in Nairobi almost two decades ago.

They met through Pinky’s eldest brother, Nick, a personal trainer. Pinky had two brothers; one passed away in 1993. According to Pinky, her husband is the best thing that has ever happened to her and and a blessing sent to replace the void and emptiness that followed the loss of her father and brother.

Extended love

Raj, on the other hand describes Pinky as a down-to-earth partner and a good mother to their two children. Their Indian society is highly family-centric. Accepting and respecting each other’s families is a big aspect of any relationship and something that a young couple strives to have.

This, to the couple, has been rosy and thorny at the same time, but they acknowledge that the benefits of such living surpasses all the disadvantages as there are ready baby-sitters, and constant movement and noise in the family’s mansion.

However, Raj says it is not an easy thing to live in such a setting as everyone comes with their own baggage and family matters at times take a hold on the different personalities. But he says Pinky has been able to gracefully live and raise their family in a peaceful coexistence with his family made up of two sisters, one brother, his mum and his brother’s family.

“Pinky is a gracious woman and being able to stay with my family and I for the past 11 years has been a great experience,” says Raj. They, however, say that for their children, they would prefer a separate life away because times have changed.

As they recalled their journey together, Raj teasingly reminded Pinky that she was the one who proposed to him on phone. They dated for a decade and had talked of marriage all through. However, at one point, Raj had to leave for United Kingdom for further studies.

Stem banking

Pinky on the other hand flew to India where she cut off communication and took to meditation. “After a lot of soul-searching, I realised I couldn’t live without Raj and came to the conclusion that he had become a part of me. After a few days in India, I called him up and told him “Let’s get married” and the rest is history,” she reveals.

Pinky is three years older than Raj, but that has never been an issue. “Age is just, but a number and that has never been an issue at all because of the strong attraction between us and we love and respect each other. But Pinky is my sponsor (laughs),” jokes Raj.

According to them, it is total transparency and honesty that makes them still glow in love. But it has not been easy for them as Pinky had lost three pregnancies before getting her first child and one other pregnancy before her second born.

These were the most trying times for the couple as it was emotionally draining for Pinky and a source of worry for the entire extended families. But that is a past they would like to gladly put behind them. The couple have also banked their last born’s stem cells.

Cord blood stem banking involves collecting blood left in a newborn’s umbilical cord and placenta and storing it for future medical use. Pinky who is also Netcells Kenya Brand Ambassador says this was the best health insurance she could take for her child.

“There’s no parent who wants to imagine that his or her child will fall ill one day, but if there is a precaution you can take to ensure that should he or she fall sick there is a cure, why not take it?” she reasons.