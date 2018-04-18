Teething problem that is toddlers tooth decay.

Tooth decay is not an adult only problem. Paediatricians and dentists say that toddler tooth decay is a concern for many parents. Almost half of children aged between two and five years old develop at least one cavity.

Tooth decay, also known as cavity or dental caries occurs in toddlers when bacteria within the mouth begin to eat away at the primary teeth. Inadequate dental care and not brushing your child’s teeth can be causes of decay.

Going to bed with a milk or juice bottle is a common cause of toddler tooth decay known as baby bottle tooth decay. The milk or juice from the bottle can sit in your tot’s mouth all night and create an ideal breeding ground for bacteria.

Unhealthy eating habits such as allowing your child to suck on candy for prolonged periods or to eat a lot of sugary foods will play a role in tooth decay.

It is also recommended that children drink milk or sugary drinks quickly instead of sipping them slowly to reduce the amount of time during which teeth are exposed to decay-causing sugars from the drinks.

Foods that are high in acid, such as citrus fruits, will weaken the enamel and make your child more susceptible to cavities. Brush your toddler’s teeth with a soft-bristled brush at least twice per day and after your child eats sweets.

You shouldn’t, however, use a fluoride toothpaste until your little one is at least two years old or when he can spit out the fluoride toothpaste. Each brushing should last at least two minutes.

Once a child has developed tooth decay, he will require dental work. Fillings may be used to correct smaller cavities, and a full crown may be needed if the damage is extensive.

A tooth that has decay throughout may have to be extracted because the bacteria can cause the secondary, or adult teeth, to develop abnormally.

As a parent, in addition to your role in the protection of your child’s baby and adult teeth, you’re laying the groundwork for his oral hygiene for the rest of his life. This means you should start good habits early so that he maintains a healthy set of adult teeth.