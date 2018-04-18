I got fired and won my job back the same day

Today marks a year since I started working for Mama Mtoto. It has been okay, but also a roller coaster of sorts. This woman can wake up so happy you want to hug her, and at times she is just so moody it makes me sick. This week has been one of those moody days.

Despite my efforts to cheer her up, she has been nothing but cold. There was even a day she spanked Lauren for refusing to go to bed. As much as I was shocked, I was thrilled that she was spanked! I’m not a sadist or anything like that; it’s just that, that little girl can be naughty!

That’s beside the point, however. The reason I took note of this particular day, was because I got fired! Yes. Mama Mtoto woke up, handed me my money and asked me to pack and leave. Her reason? Eti since she’s going for maternity leave, she will not need help around the house.

First of all, isn’t that the complete opposite of what most mothers would prefer? In my opinion, she would need more help now that she is heavily pregnant and Lauren is on holiday.

Anyway, I refused the money and asked her to give me a valid reason as to why she wanted to fire me. The nerve! After a long, moody and tedious conversation, I managed to convince her that getting a new person would not be easy, especially because of the amount of work in that house and the training required to perform.

Now the gods must have been in my favour because, she took everything in and decided that she in fact preferred if I stayed. But aki Mama Mtoto can be such a bore!