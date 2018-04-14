Radio presenter Ali Baba on road to recovery.

Popular Milele FM presenter, Ali Baba, has been missing on air for a number of weeks now. In February this year, he was hospitalised after being diagnosed with pancreatic tumour, but good news is that, he is back on his feet!

The shocking findings, following a CT scan on the Reggae Zone show presenter, saw him go under the knife to have the tumour removed, a procedure that left him with a hospital bill of Sh1.6 million.

Through friends and family, the bill was cleared and the energetic presenter took to social media to not only update his fans on his recovery, but also thank them for standing by him through his time of need. “I want to say I am greatly thankful to you who stood by me when I was sick.

Those who made prayers, the hospital visits, blood donations; priceless. The way you made me feel cannot easily be forgotten. Much love and many thanks.

After my surgery, I really needed assistance on my medical bill. To you who heeded to my call; came through for my medical appeal, I came back to say thank you? May I extend to you heartfelt thanks for your kind gesture today. I will be forever grateful.

You came to my rescue at my point of need. Please count on me anytime you need a helping hand. I am doing well and currently recovering at home. May the Almighty God bless and never forsake you.” he posted. We wish him quick recovery.