I can’t seem to forget my late wife

Hi Achokis,

I lost my wife three years ago. She left me with two teenage children, a boy and a girl. It was difficult for me and I still haven’t quite recovered. My family and friends have encouraged me to move on. I recently met a woman, who is my children’s new music tutor. She is a senior single woman. I took her out for a couple of dates, but after the last date, I started feeling bad about this thing that is going on between us. The children have no problem with her, it’s just me. I can’t seem to get over the loss of my wife and yet I know that I need to move on. What should I do? Please help.

Our Take

Sorry for what happened to you. It seems that you are still stuck there. For some people moving on is never easy as they just can’t get over their past relationship. Death of a spouse can be devastating. This is made more difficult in some cultures where we are not encouraged to cry or show our emotions, especially as men. So we keep our emotions bottled-up in us and don’t grieve well. And after some time when we think we are ready to move on, we try to do so, but find ourselves held back by our grieve and sense of loss.

What you need to do is to allow yourself to grieve the death and loss of your spouse. This may require you seeking help from a professional counsellor. Talking to someone else about what happened and how you felt about can be therapeutic. Allowing yourself to cry and accepting what happened is an integral part of the healing process. It is only when you are healthy that one can relate well with others.

Secondly, as you allow yourself to grieve your loss, you will also need to free yourself from the sense of guilt that seems to be holding you back in your new relationship. You think feeling good and being in love again is a form of betrayal. There is nothing wrong in falling in love again, you are now free to move on and don’t need to allow that feeling of guilt or what other people think to hold you back. The only people whose opinion matters in this case is your children, and if they are okay with your new relationship, then there’s really nothing wrong with you relating with this other person.

As for the music tutor, it’s respectful to let her know what is going on within you. Don’t leave her hurting or guessing what is happening. Don’t try to compare her with your late wife, but allow her to be herself. Who knows this relationship could be just what you need to let go and move on?