No time for gym, just hit the wall

Sometimes in fitness, a wall is all you have – especially if you live in a city or town where gym membership is a huge and expensive commitment to make. Nonetheless, it shouldn’t mean we can’t keep our bodies moving in other ways and still accomplish good physical outcomes.

Walls surrounding our houses are some of the most underutilised things in fitness, yet there a number of workouts you can perform by using them. Here are some.

Power push-offs for chest, arms and shoulders

Stand 60 centimetres facing the wall. Place your hands on the wall a little shoulder-width apart so your body forms a plank position just like you would on the floor. Now bend your elbows to bring your chest close to the wall, then push back up dynamically, in a way that your hands come off the wall and you tilt back on your toes, and fall your arms. Do five sets of 10 reps.

Marching bridges for your butt

Lie face up with your knees bent and your feet flat against the wall, arms by your sides with focus on your gluteus. Now walk your feet up the wall, while keeping your feet flat, as you push hips up so your body is flat from knees to shoulders. Now support your body with one leg and you lift the other outward to your chest.

Wall squat/shoulder climbers for lower anatomy

To perform a wall squat, stand with your back against a wall and your feet two to three feet away from the wall. Lower your body into a squat position until your thighs are parallel to the floor, hold for seconds then slide up to the starting position.