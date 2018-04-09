Comfort food for babies not a good idea

If you are one of the mums that uses food to soothe your baby, you may be putting your baby at risk of unnecessary weight gain, especially if your baby has a surgent temperament. People with this temperament are active, outgoing and drawn to new things and people.

This is according to recent research published in the International Journal of Obesity, 2018.

The research studied different sets of infants and how their mothers soothed them at six months. When they followed them up at 18 months, they found that those whose mothers had used food to soothe them had gained weight. This effect was, however, seen among infants with a surgent temperament.

According to the researchers, children with a surgent temperament have more sensitivity to reward than other children. This has the effect of activating the dopamine area of the brain. So, when you give such a child food as a reward, they are more likely to eat food for pleasure other than when they are actually hungry. Further, children quickly get bored, so they could also eat when they have nothing else to do.

Quite often, a child can influence her parents’ behaviour. A mother might result to giving food to a child to stop her from crying, especially if nothing else is working. If a child identifies food to produce the ‘feel good’ (dopamine) effect, he may even later on use food to feel good.

Now while there is no guarantee that obesity may develop in these children, previous studies have shown people with temperaments pile more kilos than their for their Body Mass Index (BMI).

This study is, therefore, useful for prevention of obesity especially during childhood. So now, you may want to think about how to calm your baby when he demands for attention next time. Food is clearly not a good idea.