How to outsmart nasty, sweet talking conmen

The week has ended with Wazir Chacha, an hitherto unknown person, conning the elites of the society. His main target has apparently been Members of Parliament, using Murang’a Woman Representative’s name, Sabina Chege.

Although his lawyers argue that he is mentally-ill, it still beats logic how an insane person could outsmart the cream of society.

Whichever way you look at it, the main lesson from such incidence is that everyone is vulnerable to con men. Almost every Kenyan with a mobile phone will admit that they have received the famous ‘Kamiti message’ telling them, “Tuma ile pesa kwa hii number, ile ingine iko na shida (send the money to this number, the other one has a problem).” To avoid losing your hard-earned income within seconds, it is advisable to observe the following.

1. Don’t talk money with suspicious persons

Most con men know how to play about with your mind so that you give in. Nobody can claim to have a strong mind that cannot be manipulated, remember everyone reaches a breaking limit. Any caller who wants to talk matters money with you on phone or physically should first introduce themselves. If they skip the stage or look suspicious avoid them in all ways possible. You better gain nothing and lose nothing, rather than losing it all and regret later.

2. Be contented with what you have

Most con men will use baits of what they know you need most. Jobseekers will be promised employment in exchange for money, poor people will be baited with lottery while prospective land buyers will be attracted with prime plots in the city outskirts at a fair deal. If you need something, go the legal way although it may seem long and tiresome. It is worth it. Never appear desperate at any given quest.

3. Never rush to make financial decisions

Con men will push you to make an instant decision as if the world is ending the next minute, and that is the only available ticket to heaven. If you are not sure of taking a certain financial decision, consult trusted allies, and most importantly the sober ones. If the suspect does not want to let you decide, they are a con, take heed.

4. Have boundaries

Con men will never force you but will use means that move you to the verge of making a decision that suits them. This way, they steal from you peacefully. Create a principle of depending on what you earn. If someone asks you for assistance, make sure you can confirm from family members. If you cannot confirm, stick to the principle of keeping on the clear path. Cons will use moving situations, and if possible, they will use moving images.

5. Report to police

A voice recording of a con man trying to swindle one man twice unsuccessfully has been doing rounds in the social media. The victim, however, just lets go the trickster, as if nothing happened. Just because they act friendly does not make con men friends. They are criminals who reap where they never sowed. Report them to police without hesitation, otherwise they will steal from you, your friends and relatives. – Francis MUli