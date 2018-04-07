Young environmetalist at work

Gerald Ithana

Tell us about yourself

My name is Ellyanne Githae, I’m seven years old and I’m the only child in our family. I go to Peponi Preparatory School, and I love conserving the environment.

When did your love for the environment start?

When I was four years old. I planted my first tree in our compound.

Who inspired you in environmental conservation?

My role model is Prof Wangari Maathai. Every time I read about her, my passion for conserving the environment just keeps growing within me.

What steps have you taken so far in environmental conservation?

So far, I have planted 321 trees at Karura Forest between 2015 and 2017.

Have you ever received any award?

Yes. I was recognised by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) during the 2017 World Environment Day.

Apart from conserving the environment, which other activities are you interested in?

I’m interested in drama, reading and writing. Currently, I’m writing a book on African children learning about the environment.

How do you balance your love for the environment and academics?

I pursue my passion when not in school, such as on weekends and during holidays.

What is your parents’ take on it all?

My parents support me to do what I love more.

What is your plan as you grow up?

My plan is to influence and impact other children to join me on environmental conservation, by going to different schools and talking about tree planting in alignment with global sustainable goals as per African Agenda 2063 and Kenyan Vision 2030.