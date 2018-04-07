To fit low profile tyres or not

The easiest and most visually enhancing modification to any car is to fit better tyres and wheels/rims. A good tyre-wheel combination is like having a good shoe game, and not only does it look better, but it improves performance when done right. Most popular are the low profile tyres; these are the ones that have a lower or smaller sidewall (the distance between the rim and the ground.)

On the tyre sidewall there’s a number moulded which gives the size of the tyre. For example, 225/45/R15. This means that the tyre has a tread width of 225mm and the sidewall is 45 per cent of the tread width, or 101mm. The R15 means that is should be fitted to a 15-inch rim.

While the main reason people fit low profile tyres are mainly to improve the look, the matching of bigger wheels with skinnier sidewalls in a normal wheel will allow fitting of bigger brakes. Low profile tyres are also better at communicating road feel to the driver as well as improving grip in the twisty bits.

This, however, does come with some drawbacks. The thicker the sidewall the comfier the ride as the tyre helps absorb some of the shock from uneven roads and potholes. Unless the suspension has been modified to accommodate a lower profile tyre, it will result in a more jarring ride on rough road sections and potholes.

Hitting a pothole with low profile tyres also has an increased chance of damaging the wheel. Fitting lower profile tyres will make your car look cooler and handle better in the corners, but it will also make the ride as comfortable as being kicked repeatedly by a donkey and possibly an injured back in the long run.

They are also more expensive and most sane people opt for the smaller wheels with larger sidewalls on the tyres for a softer ride. Unless you’re fitting them on a race car to use on a racetrack, low profile tyres are overrated on a car used for the daily commute.