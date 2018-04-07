First Kenyan-made satellite to be launched this May

Soon, Kenya will start using its own satellite to test locally produced technologies, thanks to a Sh120-million satellite project by a local university engineers.

Developed by the University of Nairobi (UoN) engineers in collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa), the satellite is in a new form known as nanosatellite, which refers to an extremely small satellite in the shape of a 10 by 10 centimeter cube and has the volume of just one litre. It’s set for launch in May 2018.

According to UoN vice chancellor Peter Mbithi, the satellite is capable of performing commercial missions that previously required larger satellites.

The team will be using the satellite to test technologies it has developed, for the future launch of a larger earth observation satellite. The team also hopes to apply data acquired from the satellite to monitor agriculture and Coastal areas.