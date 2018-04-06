Two is company, three or more is a party

In a society where people preach monogamy during the day, but have many mpango wa kandos in secret, is polygamy a necessary evil?

Faith Gachobe @wangechigachobe

On Monday this week, Kiambu Women’s representative Gathoni wa Muchomba sired controversy on social media after she suggested that rich Kikuyu men should embrace polygamy.

Wamuchomba argued that instead of men siring children out of wedlock, they should consider taking their concubines as additional wives.

In her remarks, she argued that; “We give birth to these children and we do not want to own up to them. I am saying, if you are a man from the Kikuyu community, and you can sustain five wives, have them and if you are a man and you are in a position to bring up many children, do it,” she said.

While some saw it as a practical way to solve many problems in our society such as dead beat dads and single motherhood, those who took the moral high road saw it as nothing, but shear madness.

The debate exploded online. Many men were for it, some women, especially those in a monogamous relationship could hear none of it, while mpango wa kandos, side chicks and mistresses supported it.

“Only idlers and drunkards can take Honorable Wamuchomba seriously,” one angered Twitter user said. While another was of a different opinion: “wa Muchomba is a realist.

Why should a man have one wife and 10 mipango ya kando, does it make sense, let it be!” “Wamuchomba spoke a lot of sense from a practical and realistic standpoint, but if you want to take the moral high ground, be emotional or dramatic then you are in denial,” said another.

To many people, polygamy is seen as a controversial issue, especially in a society where ‘morality’ involves being faithful to one person. However, within certain faiths to take on more than one wife is seen as an extremely honorable and noble act.

This is because many men from these cultures would marry a widow or a woman who needs help supporting her children. But how does polygamy socially impact the people involved and those around? Sociologist, Dr Ken Ouko breaks it down.

To begin with, Dr Ouko explains that polygamy is a general term for plural marriage. In the paternal sense when marital plurality is originated by a man, it is referred to as polygyny as commonly prevails in Nyanza and Western Kenya regions.

When such marital pluralism is presided over by a woman, it is referred to as polyandry,” he explains. Although it has remained a largely traditional and customary arrangement, modern legal parameters tend to bracket out the practice.

“For this reason, comments such as those made by Muchomba tend to be ridiculed, mocked and scorned upon,” Ouko adds.

According to Ouko, women who consent to being a second or third wife always claim that the man they are marrying is already an experienced hand at navigating the treacherous storms of marital coexistence and hence is a safer bet.

Then there is the argument that a man’s third or fourth wife is usually a hybrid premised on her possession of all those qualities the other wives do not have.

On the bright side, Dr Ouko says that polygamists enjoy interactive and recreational diversity. “One of the principal advantages of this practice is that the men are able to enjoy variant recreational options as governed by the different tastes of each wife.

Monogamous men usually suffer the negativity of having their recreational optioned stifled by a choosy or bossy wife who may reduce all entertainment to weekend ‘keshas’,” he notes.

According to Dr Ouko, the most poignant negativity associated with polygamy is the rivalry between the wives. Polygamous men must of essence be extremely skilled with their soft skills of managing the divergent expectations of the wives each of whom has a totally divergent coterie of goals from the other.

Then there is the usual feminine competitiveness that is the hallmark of polygamy. In regard to male libido and ego, Dr Ouko says that polygamists rode the clouds because of access to a sample of sexual options.

Sexual monotony and conjugal boredom jointly qualify as the curse of monogamy, but are the boon of polygamy. Dr Ouko concludes by saying that dating is society’s way of authenticating relationships and is similar to a ship on an exploratory sail steered to dock at the legal, customary or covenant port of matrimonial enjoinment.