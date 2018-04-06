Regional building, construction industry show opens.

Njange Maina @NjangeWaEunice

Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, will play host to the Blue Triangle Cement 26th Kenya Homes Expo from April 12 to 15.

East and Central Africa’s biggest homes expo, themed Affordable Living, promises to be bigger and will offer a more innovative, vibrant and revolutionary ideas and products and services from exhibitors, says the expo’s marketing director of the expo, Maureen Ojijo.

The 26th Expo is sponsored by East African Portland Cement Company, the manufacturers of Blue Triangle Cement brand.

The expo is also being held in partnership with KICC, who are the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partner. Since inception in 2004, the exhibition has been seeking to provide Kenyans an insight on real estate investment.

“The myths surrounding real estate need to be demystified,” says Kelai Wanjiru, Homes Kenya spokesperson. The show brings over 1,000 homebuyers some of whom may strike deals upon satisfaction by the exhibitors. Besides construction firms, the expo will also showcase mortgage providers and construction materials providers.

“Last year, the event had 120 exhibitors and 20,000 visitors. Indications are that this year’s attendance will be higher,” adds Kelai.

The Principal Secretary for State Department for Housing and Urban Development, Charles Mwaura will grace the expo. In line with government’s agenda on affordable housing, Mwaura is expected to address the ministry’s plan to provide improved and low-cost housing.

Unfavourable political environment experienced last year led to a cancellation of the second annual show scheduled for October 2017.

According to Daniel Ojijo, the founder and Executive Chairman of Homes Universal, the expo attracts the international market that sees Kenya as a regional investment hub, addresses the acute housing shortage, supports the growth of the housing sector and creates synergy between industry players.

“The expo, being held in line with one of the governments Big 4 Agendas — affordable housing for all — is a platform for Kenyans of all walks of life to seek opportunities for investment, buy affordable land and properties, and own a home notwithstanding their economic status,” he adds.